Social Democrats to target 18 Dáil seats in the next election

THE Social Democrats are aiming to win as many as 18 Dáil seats in the next general election, the party’s national conference has heard.

In a speech to hundreds of delegates on Saturday evening, SocDem co-leader Roisin Shortall set out an ambitious target to build on the six Dáil seats the party won in last year’s general election.

Ms Shortall said that the party was targeting 18 seats next time around, referring to the party’s growth in local and national elections in recent years. It has 18 local authority seats and six Dáil seats.

“Two years ago, we trebled our number of councillors. Last year we trebled our number of TDs, and that is our ambition – to again treble our numbers in the next election,” she said.

On Friday, delegates also overwhelmingly backed a motion to pursue options for growing the Social Democrats in Northern Ireland.

In her joint keynote speech with fellow co-leader Catherine Murphy, Ms Shortall was also critical of the Government’s response to Covid-19. She urged ministers to take several “concrete steps” to avoid a fourth lockdown, including setting a target daily case number to be reached in the coming months.

“Set a target case number of say 10, a low target to which we can work together to drive down the daily figures. We got them down to single digits last July - with political leadership we could do that again,” she said.

She also called for greater resourcing of public health doctors; the introduction of full mandatory hotel quarantine; a government direction to employers to facilitate homeworking; greater financial support for low-paid workers; and a requirement that supermarkets and other retailers limit numbers and strictly adhere to public health advice.

She also called for the establishment of a north-south task force to agree an all-island strategy for dealing with the virus.

In her speech to delegates, Ms Murphy called for a change in the remit of the Land Development Agency to build public housing on public lands.

She also said there should be a referendum on housing as soon as possible this year to allow the State to cap the cost of building land in line with the 1973 Kenny report, which recommended controlling land costs for the common good.

Ms Murphy also called for the establishment of citizens' assembly to examine the role of religion in areas like health, education and in public life.

“Civic society must exist separately. For that reason, a modern democracy has to include separating Church and State,” she said.

Earlier in the day conference delegates voted to adopt policies including a universal basic income, a referendum on the right to housing and supporting the introduction of a third income tax rate.

