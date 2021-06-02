Social Democrats to nominate Sarah Durcan to contest Dublin Bay South by-election

The Social Democrats are expected to select former general election candidate Sarah Durcan to contest the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Ms Durcan was unsuccessful in last year’s general election and the 2019 local elections.

The Social Democrats are holding a selection convention at 8pm tonight and Ms Durcan’s is the only name being put forward.

It comes after Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan was nominated to contest a selection convention on Friday to be her party’s candidate. So far, there are no other Sinn Féin members contesting the selection convention.

Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield told RTÉ he will not be contesting the selection convention.

If selected Ms Boylan and Ms Durcan will be running against Fine Gael Councillor James Geoghegan, Labour Party Senator Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil’s Deirdre Conroy.

People Before Profit are running Brigid Purcell and Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn is also contesting the election.

The Green Party still has to hold a selection convention which will decide between Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and Councillor Claire Byrne.

Paddy Power is offering odds of 1/2 for Mr Geoghegan to win, followed by Ms Bacik at 6/4 and Ms Boylan at 4/1. Ms Conroy is at 40/1 and Ms Purcell is at 100/1.