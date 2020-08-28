Social Democrats councillor who went on holiday to Spain stripped of party whip

A SOCIAL Democrats councillor who went on holiday to Spain in breach of Covid-19 foreign travel rules has been stripped of the party whip for six months.

Kildare county councillor Bill Clear will serve as an Independent until next February after the SocDems national executive met virtually on Thursday night and agreed to sanction him.

Mr Clear will lose all access to support from party headquarters for the duration of the six months but will automatically return to the party fold at the end of that period.

Independent.ie revealed last week that Mr Clear holidayed in Spain with his family for a fortnight last month.

Mr Clear and his family spent two weeks on the Costa del Sol before returning to Ireland on August 1. This was in breach of Government advice to avoid all non-essential travel.

Mr Clear and his family tested negative for Covid-19 on August 6 after returning from the non-Green List country and stopped restricting their movements despite guidance that all those returning from non-Green List countries should restrict their movements for two weeks.

The Naas county councillor apologised and said he “hugely regrets” going ahead with the two-week getaway, but he also claimed the Government advice was not clear.

Mr Clear also resigned as deputy mayor of Naas over the controversy and, as a result, will miss out on becoming mayor next year.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said Mr Clear’s apology and “sincerity” were accepted but that the party felt a sanction was required.

“The sanction is certainly a sanction which is of consequence to Bill Clear and that is the important thing,” she told KFM on Friday morning.

“I am not trying to justify what he did… I believe there are other sanctions as well, there is high level public humiliation as well. There is some very vile content on social media.”

She said there was “real and meaningful regret” on behalf of Bill Clear.

Online Editors