Social Democrats councillor 'hugely regrets' going on holiday to Spain for two weeks

A SOCIAL Democrats councillor has said he “hugely regrets” going on holiday with his family to Spain for a fortnight in breach of the Governmen's advice on foreign travel.

Kildare county councillor Bill Clear has admitted to Independent.ie that he went to Spain on July 18 where he holidayed in the town of Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol for two weeks before returning to Ireland on August 1.

“We booked this family holiday last year to go to Spain and as we got closer the official guidance wasn't that clear so we made the decision to go,” Mr Clear, a councillor based in Naas, said. “I hugely regret it now.”

Government advice at the time was that people in Ireland should avoid all non-essential travel abroad and for anyone who went overseas to restrict their movements for 14 days upon return.

While Mr Clear, who is a married father of three, and his family were in Spain, the Government published a green list of countries to which the 14-day rule did not apply. However, it still advised all people in Ireland against holidaying abroad.

Mr Clear said that as soon as he and his family returned to Ireland they contacted their GP to arrange to be tested for Covid-19.

“As soon as we returned we got all family tested and they all came back negative so we followed all the guidelines of restricting our movements in that time,” he said.

Mr Clear said the family were tested on Tuesday, August 4 with the results coming back negative on Thursday, August 6. After testing negative he said he stopped restricting his movements.

“I regret it now but at the time the figures were in single digits and when we were there and as we were travelling, we wore gloves and masks,” he said.

On the day Mr Clear and his family flew out to Spain - July 18 - the Department of Health reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 and two new deaths.

A SocDem spokesman said the party did not believe the issue was a resigning matter, but that it would have preferred had Mr Clear not travelled abroad.

“It was a private decision he made, he made the decision to go in a private capacity, we don't think it would be a resigning matter," the spokesman said. “We would prefer if he hadn't gone on holiday. In hindsight it's a decision he regrets and he wouldn't make it again.”

Online Editors