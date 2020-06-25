Social Democrats councillor Elisa O'Donovan quits party

The Social Democrats' only councillor in Limerick has announced she is quitting the party.

In a letter to the party which she posted online today Elisa O'Donovan said: "I feel that I would better serve my constituents as an independent councillor."

In an accompanying Twitter post she wrote: "I wish to step away from party politics at this time and dedicate my energy to represent a city and county that I am proud to call home."

After much thought,I have made the decision to continue my work on behalf of the people of Limerick City West as an independent Councillor.I wish to step away from party politics at this time and dedicate my energy to represent a city and county that I am so proud to call my home pic.twitter.com/CiypXsyus9 — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) June 25, 2020

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy responded saying: "Hope all goes well for you Elisa. Limerick is lucky to have you."

Fellow TDs Cian O'Callaghan and Jennifer Whitmore also wished her well.

Ms O'Donovan tendered her resignation in the letter sent last Friday.

She said she joined the party in December 2018 and was "delighted" to be elected to Limerick Council last year.

"In my short time in the party I have met some wonderful people who share the same values of progressive and inclusive politics that I do.

"I couldn't speak more highly about the Social Democrats party leaders, parliamentary party, councillors and Limerick City branch chair, Jenny Blake, whom I believe has a very bright future in politics in Limerick. She will always have my unwavering support," she adds.

Ms O'Donovan's letter goes on: "My priority as a public representative is to the citizens of Limerick City West.

"I feel that I would better serve my constituents as an independent councillor."

She wished the Social Democrats "the very best in the future."

