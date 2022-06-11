11/06/22 - Social Democrat Co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shortall, speak to assembled media at the Social Democrats’ National Conference in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

A refundable tax credit of €300 for every worker earning up to €50,000 a year and a €10 increase in all welfare payments should be introduced as part of an emergency budget, the Social Democrats have said.

The party’s first in-person annual conference since 2019 has been told that targeted measures are needed for those most in need as part of efforts to deal with the cost of living crisis. Around 300 delegates attended the two-day event.

The Social Democrats, who have six TDs and 19 city and county councillors, are also proposing the creation of a hardship fund so those at risk of fuel or food poverty can access emergency payments quickly and introduce a living wage of €12.90 per hour.

Addressing the gathering at the Gresham Hotel in central Dublin on Saturday evening, co-leader Róisín Shortall said: “This generation of young people will be the first who will be worse off than their parents. Housing costs are out of control; childcare costs are equivalent to a mortgage and energy prices are skyrocketing.”

She said he crisis was not impacting everyone equally with people “increasingly going into debt to pay for necessities and more and more people are at serious risk of poverty”

The party’s other co-leader Catherine Murphy told delegates single people were being forced to live at home, house share or “rent tiny apartments at exorbitant costs until they are in their 30s, 40s and even older”, while older people had to worry about where they will live when they retire and how they will pay for it.

“Even couples, on what were once considered decent wages, are locked out of home ownership. Many are again considering emigration,” she said.

She said the party was calling for a tax on 90,000 vacant homes to bring them back into use, a referendum to control the cost of development land, and an end to the “favourable tax treatment” of Reits and vulture funds.

The party is also proposing a three-year freeze on rent increases and a windfall tax on energy companies, which Ms Shortall said were “profiteering on the backs of ordinary people”.

On climate action, Ms Shortall said there were just eight years to stop “an irreversible climate catastrophe”. She said the party would restrict the development of new data centres, facilitate speedy development of offshore wind, invest in public transport infrastructure, and introduce an affordable retrofitting scheme.

To laud applause from delegates, Ms Shortall said that the full implementation of the Sláintecare plan to deliver public healthcare in the term of the next government “will be a red line for our participation in that government”.

Delegates also stood to applaud Ms Shortall’s commitment that the party would not gift valuable public infrastructure to a private company “be it religious or otherwise” in the wake of the controversy over the National Maternity Hospital.

Earlier, TD Holly Cairns told delegates her own unlikely electoral success in Cork South-West should encourage others to run for the party.

"I was dismissed as a candidate in the local election and in the general election,” Mr Cairns said. "I was told again and again and again that I didn't have a chance and yet here I am."