Social Democrats appointed data protection officer after Sinn Féin Abú row

THE Social Democrats appointed a data protection officer only in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding Sinn Féin’s secret voter database, the Abú system.

A survey of all political parties in the Dáil revealed Sinn Féin is the only party storing the personal information of voters in a national database.

It emerged last week Sinn Féin did not have a legally required data protection officer appointed to oversee Abú, which contains the names, addresses and perceived voting intentions of millions of people.

Sinn Féin also failed to carry out a data protection impact assessment on Abú, which is based in Germany.

The Irish Independent asked every party whether they maintain a national voter database similar to the one operated by Mary Lou McDonald’s party. All respondents said they did not have a national voter database.

Each party was also asked whether they had a data protection officer appointed to monitor and safeguard any information they hold relating to the electorate.

They were also asked whether they carried out a data protection impact assessment (DPIA) on any databases they hold.

Fine Gael said it has had a data protection commissioner registered with the Data Protection Commissioner since 2018. The party said “the need for a data protection impact assessment has not arisen”.

Fianna Fáil said it has a “qualified” data protection commissioner appointed since April 2018 “in anticipation of, and prior to, the enactment” of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

Fianna Fáil said it “regularly reviews the security of the data that we hold” but said it had not done a data protection impact assessment because it “does not perform high-risk profiling activities” .

The Green Party said it appointed a data protection commissioner in November last year.

The Social Democrats said it has a members and subscribers database but did not have a national or local voter database. It said the party did not process data on a large scale but as a “growing political party and with the necessity for the public to have trust in how we process data” it appointed a data protection officer last week.

The Labour Party has had a data protection officer appointed since GDPR was introduced. The party carried out a data protection impact assessment around the same time.

People Before Profit has had a data protection officer since 2018 and carry out data protection impact assessment on a continual basis.