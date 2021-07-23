Social Democrat members are seeking a leadership contest

MEMBERS of the Social Democrats will this weekend write to the party executive seeking a leadership contest.

This comes after a number of prominent members have left the party.

TDs Roísín Shortall and Catherine Murphy are currently co-leaders of the party.

A draft letter, seen by the Irish Independent, is currently being circulated among the party seeking signatures which states the party is “ready for a new phase of development and growth”.

It also asks for the committee to trigger a leadership contest.

“We believe that the membership of the Social Democrats represents a new wave in Irish politics. To make that a reality we need to be bold and we need to be strong with a united voice,” the letter reads.

“Much has changed in the party in these six short years and we would like the opportunity to take stock of where we are and where we’re going.”

The letter adds that the “current leadership have done exceptional work” and that “it is now time for us all to move to the next stage”.

“A leadership contest would allow members a direct say in the future direction of the party. We believe that the promise of a member-led party is what has attracted so much talent to the organisation and it is now time to review our structures and leadership.”

The letter was penned by Social Democrat Dublin City Councillor Cat O’Driscoll, who took TD Gary Gannon’s seat in the council after his election to the Dáil. She is also the leader of the party on the council.

“There’s been no opportunity for us to have that conversation about where do we want to go as a party into the next round of elections,” she said.

“I don’t feel like we have this direction or this energy and I feel like we need to have a conversation to happen within the party, where do we go. And I believe a part of that needs to be who is going to lead us into the next set of elections.”

“We think by having a debate (as to) who will take over the leadership, it also sets out what the vision is for the party,” she added.

Under the party’s constitution, a leadership contest should be held six months after a general election, however, it was decided last year that a contest should not take place due to the pandemic.

If a leadership contest was to go ahead, it would be the first contest since the formation of the party six years ago.

Sources within the party believe high-profile TDs Gary Gannon and Holly Cairns may contest the leadership.

“We’re not unhappy with our leaders, it’s not to get rid of Catherine or Roísín,” said Cllr O’Driscoll.

“There’s definitely a feeling of ‘stuck-ness’ and things not being addressed. My solution is to have a conversation about where we want to go.”

Kildare Councillor Chris Pender said he will sign the letter. “It’s not a negative in any way shape or form. Our two leaders have done an amazing job. I just believe it’s time for a new phase of development and growth,” he said.

It is up to the executive committee to trigger a leadership contest.

Former member Ailish Ní Chofaigh was the chair of the party’s branch in Limerick County for over a year but left the party just over a week ago in a string of resignations by prominent members.

“I think they need a cultural shift and I think they need to embrace the youth that are coming in,” she said.

“There’s many of us leaving because we got burnt out, because we threw ourselves in and felt completely unsupported and silenced and pushed aside.”



