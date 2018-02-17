Small townie or living in the big smoke? Here are the services each area should get under Ireland 2040 plan
The Government have launched their €116bn master-plan - but what's in it for your area?
Under the plan, each community around the country (depending on the size) should have a set of facilities and services by Ireland 2040.
Here are the services that should be in your area under the national planning framework:
Smaller settlements & rural areas
Shop, pub, post office, petrol station, local hall, GP, pharmacist, childcare, business units, primary school, broadband, play areas and clean sewerage.
Smaller towns and villages
All of the previous, plus supermarkets, mix of shops, restaurants, Garda station, enterprise centre, library, primary and social care services, community centre, sports facilities, recycling centre, water and sewerage systems, campuses of higher education, link roads and bus/rail services to larger centres.
Large towns
Shopping centres, retail warehousing, range of restaurants, water and sewerage treatment plants, leisure centre including pool, arts/culture centre, outpatient and diagnostic services, minor injury clinics, further education including higher education institutes, major roads, bus and rail, park and ride, cycle network, industrial parks, tourism office, courthouse, probation services and Garda district offices.
Cities
Department stores, specialist shops, arts and cultural facilities, power generation, museums, galleries, concert arena, acute hospitals, higher education institutes, ports and airports, key transport routes, signature tourism projects, major industrial parks, strategic development zones, Garda HQ, High Court and prison.
