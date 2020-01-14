SLOGAN wars have broken out on the first day of the election campaign as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil rubbished each other’s message to the electorate and Sinn Féin hit out at both rival parties.

Slogan wars: As main parties go to battle, what are the key promises on offer for Election 2020?

Fine Gael’s effort ‘A Future to Look Forward to’ emerged online earlier today, including in a video posted by Leo Varadkar showcasing his work as Taoiseach.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin confirmed his party’s message remains ‘An Ireland for all’ – the key phrase on which it fought the 2016 election - while insisting it was more of a “philosophy” than a slogan.

He claimed that the kind of future offered by Fine Gael would make people “shiver” and Mr Varadkar's party had made many people’s future “difficult and uncertain” and citing the number of homeless children.

Fine Gael minister John Paul Phelan later hit back claiming Fianna Fáil is “the same old party with the same old rehashed slogan.”

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald hit out at both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for “sloganeering”, while refusing to divulge what her party’s main “theme” will be.

Fine Gael claims to be “the best team for Brexit” and that they will offer “a better deal for families” and “fairer taxes”.

“Real climate action” and more frontline Gardaí are also among key promises.

The party is set to pledge income tax cuts and a €5-per-week rise in the State pension if it is returned to office.

Announcing that he was calling the election Mr Varadkar said he knows there is frustration at the slow progress the government has made in housing and health.

He also said: “Many people don’t feel the strength of our economy in their pockets and they don’t see it in their payslips or in their towns and parishes.

"We have a plan for fairer taxes – for future jobs and for rural Ireland - to put that right."

Elsewhere Mr Martin said “people are angry” over crises in health and housing and it “clearly is time for a change in government”.

He said a Fianna Fáil government would “really focus on tangible and credible improvements” in health, housing and reducing the cost of living in areas like insurance, childcare and education costs.

He promised Fianna Fáil will put forward a ”very comprehensive, positive agenda” in terms of dealing with these issues in the election.

“Our philiosphy, slogan is ‘An Ireland for All’. That’s our commitment and that’s what we’re going to deliver in terms of policies during this campaign and in the aftermath of this general election.”

Mr Martin claimed Fine Gael’s slogan reveals the “essence” of Mr Varadkar’s party which he argued was “everything is away into the future”.

He added that people in an Emergency Department today “can’t wait for Fine Gael’s future”.

Junior minister Mr Phelan picked up on Fianna Fáil’s insistence that “An Ireland for All” is a philosophy rather than a slogan claiming: “Voters are well aware of what the party’s true philosophy is: Playing fast and loose with the economy and forcing thousands of young people to emigrate.”

Minister Phelan claimed Fianna Fáil has not presented clear policies and is “an empty vessel devoid of ideas.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald giving her keynote speech during her party's ard fheis at the Millennium Forum in Derry, Saturday November 16, 2019. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ms McDonald said the election “isn’t about sloganeering”, rather it is an “opportunity for change”.

She claimed Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil would "defend the status quo" while Sinn Féin would stand up for communities, families and workers.

Among Sinn Féin’s promises are that they’ll deliver a council house building programme and bring in a rent freeze.

She promised to bring the age for qualification for the State pension back to 65 and recruit more nurses and Gardaí.

Ms McDonald also said the party would make "preparations for building that new Ireland that is only around the corner, a United Ireland".

Asked about Fine Gael’s slogan about the future, Ms McDonald claimed: “I think most people are dealing with the entrails of Fine Gael’s past and their past performance.”

She added: “I think it is very difficult to convince us or anybody else that Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael will do anything differently than they have done before.”

She said Sinn Féin will have “themes” when asked about its slogan.

But she refused to be drawn on what the main theme will be saying: “It's not about slogans, it's about policy, it's about content and it's about change.”

Fine Gael’s ill-fated ‘Let’s Keep the Recovery Going’ was very poorly received in many parts of the country during the 2016 election.

It showed the importance of such messages as voters go to the polls.

Mr Varadkar will be hoping ‘A Future to Look Forward to’ will hit home with voters on this occasion and return him to office.

