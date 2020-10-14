Slipping across the Border to visit an 'offie' is not an essential trip, warns Minister Stephen Donnelly

The Minister for Health said: “I don’t think the ‘offie’ counts as an essential trip,”

Slipping across the Border to exploit the difference in closing times for off licences does not count as an “essential trip” when Covid-19 is such a risk, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

He also said he is in favour of schools in counties along the Border in the Republic staying open.

The minister frowned on the suggestion of cross-Border off licence trips after it emerged the Cabinet will meet later tonight to decide if counties along the Border move to Level 4 restrictions as Northern Ireland tightens its anti-Covid measures.

It will mean that off licences in the North will close at 8pm, two hours earlier than closing time in the South.

Asked what he thought of people crossing the Border from the North to visit an off licence between 8-10pm he said this was not justified.

“I don’t think the ‘offie’ counts as an essential trip,” he added.

He would not be drawn on what decision will be taken saying it would be unfair of him to speculate out loud given the implications for people of moving to Level 4.

He said there is a high level of communication going on between authorities North and South on the Covid response.

He believed there should be a coordinated response in as much as possible.

“Covid could not care less whether it was north or south of the Border.It is not about jurisdictions but us all fighting this virus.”

He said he believed good progress was being made and he referred to the tracker app which works north and south.

He accepted where there are differences it does cause people to travel.

“At level 3 we all should be staying in our own counties.”

He said he has received information on the reopening of schools in terms of Covid risk.

The positivity rate for children and teachers who were tested is just 1.9pc while it is over 6pc for the wider population.

The plan is to prioritise schools, childcare,colleges,jobs and day services .

