Slashing Vat for builders may lead to house price increases, tax strategy report warns

Tax Strategy Group fears reversing any rate cut could lead builders to pass their extra costs on to buyers

A Vat reduction for the construction sector costing the taxpayer €580m could eventually lead to house price increases, the Government’s Tax Strategy Group (TSG) has warned.

Vat charged on the supply and construction of housing could be cut from 13.5pc to 9pc but it is feared contractors may use the tax cut to make more money.

If the cut is reversed, it could lead to tax hikes being passed on to home-buyers.

“It is important to note that any subsequent return to a 13.5pc Vat rate could lead to price increases being passed to consumers as firms sought to preserve their gains from the temporary reduction,” the group said.

“There is no obligation that any reduction in Vat rate would be passed to consumers. There is a reasonable possibility that it would be used by contractors to improve their cashflow,” it said.

If the cut is applied temporarily, it would lead to an “administrative burden and confusion” in terms of how it can be put in place and who qualifies for it.

The tax cut for private and social homes would cost €400m and it would be a further €180m for retrofitting private and social homes.

The group also strongly pushed back against further tax cuts because previous reports have shown they lead to a “property bubble” and should not be used as a way of dealing with short-term challenges.

“Ireland’s past experience with tax incentives in the residential property sector strongly suggests the need for a cautionary stance,” the group said.

“There is strong evidence that the tax system should not be used to respond to short-term or cyclical changes.”

No €1,000 tax cut for middle-income earners in Budget tax strategy

Instead, cash injections or more regulation should be considered in light of Budget 2024 before tax cuts since €20bn has been allocated under the Government’s flagship housing plan, Housing for All.

“Tax reliefs are regressive by nature and as such are not equally available to all taxpayers. This can pose difficulties in the equity of distribution of resources.

“It may be prudent, therefore, that non-tax measures, such as direct expenditure or regulation, be considered before the use of any further taxation measures in the residential property market.”

Most of the homes bought using Help to Buy cost between €301,000 and €375,000.

So far, the scheme, in which first-time buyers can claim back up to €30,000 of tax towards their home, has cost the taxpayer €819m.

Allowing landlords to deduct their property tax from rental income would not keep landlords in the rental market and instead be a “deadweight cost”, according to the group’s paper on property.

“Such a measure would be unlikely to impact on landlords’ decisions to stay in or enter the rental market as well as its deadweight cost.”

A fifth of all vacant properties are rental properties, figures show. More than 20pc of all empty homes, or 35,380, are rental properties.

Meanwhile, taxpayers could be let down by the Budget when it comes to income tax changes.

The tax paper options for changes to income tax in October’s Budget have not looked at what it would take to give middle-income earners a €1,000 income tax break.

Huge controversy erupted in May when three Fine Gael junior ministers said they wanted to see tax relief of more than €1,000 for full-time workers on an average wage of €52,000.

Junior ministers Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon and Peter Burke included the proposal in an article in the Irish Independent among a number of ways to use the billions in Budget surpluses expected in the coming years.

But options outlined in the tax papers published by the Department of Finance do not look at lowering the income tax burden of middle-income workers by €1,000.

This could mean Finance Minister Michael McGrath is backing away from a full €1,000 tax break for middle-income earners.

The Tax Strategy group is chaired by the Department of Finance and comprises senior officials and advisers from several governmental departments and offices.

The papers the group publishes set out the options for the Budget and the likely costs of the various options.

In the income tax paper, two options for increasing the standard rate income tax band are looked at by officials.

These are to increase the standard rate band by €1,000, with the second option to increase it by €1,500.

Adjusting the standard rate band by €1,500 would mean allowing people to earn an extra €1,500 at the 20pc tax rate, before hitting the 40pc rate.

However, increasing the standard rate tax band by €1,500 would deliver an income tax reduction of only around €300 a year for a single person, a married one-earner couple, or a two-earner couple.

In last year’s Budget, the standard rate band was increased by €3,200.

This meant that people can now earn €40,000 before they move on to the higher 40pc income tax rate.

The standard rate tax band would need to be increased by around €4,000 in October to deliver anything approaching a €1,000 income tax break, along with €100 increase in the tax credits.