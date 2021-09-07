Skilled workers will return to Ireland to help meet housing targets, minister Darragh O’Brien says

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he believes skilled tradespeople will return to Ireland and help the Government meet its housing targets.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the Government’s new Housing For All plan launched last week gives stability to the Irish housing sector and will provide certainty of employment to Irish tradespeople who are currently working abroad.

“We need about an additional 27,000 workers in the sector and that is something that I’m acutely aware of. I think what Housing For All does, is it gives certainty to the sector that the state is going to lead by example,” he said.

“It’s the first time that we’ve had a multi-annual, fully funded housing plan. Fully funded right to the end of 2026 at the tune of €21 billion nearly. That in itself sends a signal out there to people that this sector will be a secure place to work in.”

Minister O’Brien said Covid-19 had a significant impact on the Irish housing sector.

He added that the Government will be running campaigns to encourage these workers to return to Ireland but said work is also needed to encourage young people to take up trades.

“This isn’t a short-term fix in relation to skills. I’ve been on some sites where the average age of the sites could be in their 50s and you don’t see too many people coming up,” he said.

“We’ve also got to look at who are the next group of people. We need to make the sector and the trades attractive to school leavers as well.”

In relation to ongoing supply issues in the industry, Minister O’Brien said he understands supply lines have slowed down rather than stops completely and added that it’s expected to “level-off”.

Minister O’Brien was speaking as part of a visit to Limerick today, where he visited several housing developments and construction companies in the city.

He visited a Peter McVerry Trust scheme in Moyross, the Coolmine Community day service, a housing development on Mulgrave Street, and the Cleeves Riverside Quarter.

Meanwhile, when asked about the apology issued by the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney today over the appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy, Minister O’Brien said he welcomed the statement from the Mr Coveney.

“I’ve heard that he’s apologised today and I welcome that. He appeared in front of the committee to be fair to him and answered questions of all TDs and all parties and he’s done that,” he said.