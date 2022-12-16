Sketch: Who do our cabinet ministers equate to in footballing terms?

French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes Taoiseach Micheál Martin to Versailles Palace last March for a summit on Russia' s invasion of Ukraine the previous month. Photo: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Micheál Martin is getting ready to hand over the job of Taoiseach to Leo Varadkar. Picture by Julien Behal

IT’S the Political Work-load Final this very weekend…

The playoff pitches an Ageless Wonder (Mionel Messy Martin) against his entitled heir, the Dauphin (King-again Mblueshirt).

Opposition pundits scoff that it’s hard to tell them apart when they are hand-in-glove already, but one is nicknamed Leo while that’s also the real name of the other one. Clear?

After years of slide tackles and red cards, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are now working as a team to the point where they all claims to be winners.

Yet with a shrug of the shoulder Micheál Martin will be gone. It’s been a long, long career and the shadows inevitably beckon, even for one so great.

Out from that darkness steps his successor, the glib and magical performer who can cut to the killer line in an instant, just as he might now divide the public. He and his fringe team mates are surely due back-to-back glories.

Meanwhile there’s the 3rd and 4th place game — patchwork Paschal, the lucky moderate, versus the surprisingly smooth Michael Morocco.

Paschal was Balkan at giving up past Eurogroup laurels, so they had to create new term for him.

But what about those other players on the teams that have graced us so far? Here’s our assessment:

The yellowing Greens were always favoured by the old romantics. Eamon Richarlison has pulled a few bicycle tricks, but perhaps can’t cover the turf as before. And is Roderic O’Gorman really the new John Gormley? Samba chance.

A big story has been Catheri Neymartin. She has caught the eye, oozing culture, artistry and expressiveness. But she always finds the legs taken from under her, somehow, and ends up moaning piteously.

The Denmark of the group is Stephen Donnelly. God almighty, for a bit of surgical incision instead of all this overcrowding in the Midlands and elsewhere. Alright, he got a hospital pass and found himself in the Group of Death, but there’s been an awful lot of huffing and puffing.

Darragh O’Brien of the Never-never lands. Oh sure, we believed the hype: “It’s coming, your home!” But we’ve been waiting ages and we’re still waiting.

Simon Germany [That’s Coveney, not Harris.] Wouldn’t they put years on you? Remorseless, efficient (I didn’t say boring), ever going on and on and on.

Simon’s Harry. Gutted for the lad, but your trotted-out stats just don’t matter at this level. Did you see him put on the spot? He makes an impressive run-up to answer the question — then skies it over most people’s heads. He should hang his own.

Meanwhile, it’s a shame how it has all ended up for ‘Header’ Humphreys. She’s a bigger spender than Ronaldo and rates like Portugal.

Yes, she’s lost a yard or two, but she still has one of the best noggins in the business and is a tall order to defend against. Anxious to achieve more goals. Would be sad to see her career run into the sand in the Middle East, or even the Monaghan middle distance.

Spare us the deportment of Ecuador, even though they passed their exams to get to this festival of Foley in the first place. Great to see emerging talent and all that, but she won’t threaten the Round of 16, unless it’s an expended bullet from the Eirí Amach, brought into class for show and tell.

Charlie McCameroon — Is he even in the Cabinet, I mean tournament? Could have fooled me. And that Helen McItaly. She’s not here for the showdown, albeit it with very good reason.

Chief whip Jack Charlton-Slumbers? Zzz.

But back to the coming MAIN EVENT, soon to be seen by everyone and endlessly available on video. All together now:

“Don’t cry for me, Fine Gael Taoiseach…”

The truth is — I never noticed. All through your wild daze, your mad existence, I kept my focus. I watched the World Cup.