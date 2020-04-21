Six-week delay in rolling out childcare for health workers branded as 'unacceptable'

The six weeks delay in rolling out a chidcare scheme for healthcare workers has been branded as "unacceptable" by Labour Party leader Alan Kelly.

His remarks come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are set to discuss renewed government proposals for how to provide childcare for front-line workers.

There have been calls from Opposition politicians and unions for a solution to the isssue from the early days of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Kelly said schools and creches closed more than six weeks ago and "we still have not seen a viable childcare solution for healthcare workers from Government that has been approved by NPHET."

He claimed there were proposals from government six weeks ago that "clearly did not satisfy the health and safety parameters that NPHET have set out."

He questioned what has changed in the proposals that the NPHET are due to consider today.

Mr Kelly said healthcare workers have been contacting him saying they have been left with an additional financial burden of nearly €1,000 for childcare for children who are usually in school.

“Our healthcare workers are putting themselves on the line to protect us, they should not be out of pocket because of these restrictions," he added.

Mr Kelly said that unions have reported the stress that staff are under due to the lack of available childcare, with many taking sick days as a stopgap measure for looking after children.

"This isn't acceptable," Mr Kelly said adding that other workers are relying on family, friends and neighbours for childcare solutions.

He also pointed out that many health workers come from other countries and don't have the same support network of family in Ireland.

“I hope the proposal put forward by Government is passed by NPHET today...

"If it isn’t I hope that the Government won’t be in a position where they spend another six weeks coming up with a proposal to ensure our healthcare heroes lives are made that little bit easier.”

A Department of Children spokesperson responded saying: "Childcare facilities were closed on March 12 due to public health concerns associated with COVID-19.

"We await a recommendation from NPHET regarding services for the children of front-line healthcare workers.

"This would be followed by a Government decision.

"Clearly public health concerns remain and various Government Departments and Agencies are working together to find a solution to meet the childcare needs of frontline healthcare workers," the spokesperson added.





Online Editors