Six takeaways from Sinn Fein’s annual conference

Sinn Fein held its first full conference since before the pandemic over the weekend, and the first since the party came out on top in May’s Assembly election.

Here’s six takeaways from the event.

SF feels NI Protocol dispute an “excuse”

Sinn Fein is sticking to its view that the DUP’s decision not to re-enter government at Stormont is an “excuse” not to serve with a nationalist first minister.

The party’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill — the first minister-designate — said the DUP were “punishing” the public via their Stormont boycott because it is “no secret” the unionist party do not want to serve with her in the apparent top job, even though both roles in the Executive carry the same weight.

This argument is despite the reality that the DUP went into May’s election making it clear it would not go back into the Executive unless the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol were addressed, and did subsequently secure a significant mandate on the back of this stance.

Party relying on emigrants returning boost votes

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald made a plea for Irish emigrants to return home. “Enjoy your experience, work hard but come home and be part of the new Ireland that we must build. We need you,” she said.

While she cited several reasons as to why ex-pats should return, the “we need you” phrase is revealing, as it indicates Sinn Fein are hoping for emigrants coming back to boost not only the party’s vote in elections, but also in any potential border poll.

SF believes reunification possible this decade

Sinn Fein has previously been fairly vague as to when exactly it thinks a border poll should be called, but has frequently called on the United Kingdom Government to immediately set out the requirements for the Northern Ireland Secretary of State to call a poll.

As to when it sees reunification potentially happening, Ms McDonald was more clear at the conference.

“Ireland has three big opportunities this decade: the reunification of our country; the achievement of energy independence; and the power of our young people,” she said.

This would seem an unrealistic timeline according to many experts and commentators in terms of a poll being successful.

There are only eight years left in this decade, and such a poll would require significant movement from voters from their current stances to pass, according to recent surveys.

Dowdall affair hurt party

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall was recently jailed for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Speaking during the conference, Ms McDonald took the time to address the issue and Dowdall’s connection to the party at length, stating that she did not think his association with Sinn Fein was damaging to the party, as party officials had “no notion” that he was involved in criminality.

The very fact Ms Donald had to say this at the annual conference indicates that the party does indeed realise the Dowdall affair has hurt the party.

“This person at one point was a person of very good standing in the north inner city of Dublin,” Ms McDonald stressed.

“So the shock was not just ours, but more widely felt, but let me just assure you had we known, he would not have been anywhere near us or in the Sinn Fein party.”

Sinn Fein wants EU-UK negotiations deadline

Ms McDonald hit out at UK Government “dithering” regarding its negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, however she went a step further than the party has previously by calling for a deadline for an end to the talks.

“[The UK Government] must immediately bring clarity, a timetable for concluding negotiations with the European Union and the restoration of the executive,” she said.

As has been seen previously in Brexit negotiations in recent years, deadlines have not been effective in securing resolutions when it comes to EU-UK issues. In the past they have came and went with little to show for them, only entrenching the stances of those involved further.

Joint authority calls not going away

There was uproar from unionists recently following suggestions that there should be joint authority over governing Northern Ireland by London and Dublin if the Stormont impasse continues.

This sparked concern from the main unionist parties and from within loyalism generally, with reports a paramilitary attack targeting the Republic was being planned, only to be called off at the last minute after the Northern Ireland Office issued a statement ruling out the idea of joint authority.

Regarding the situation at Stormont, Ms O’Neill said: “I would demand that there’s actually a very clear statement next week from the British government that actually says what they’re going to do next.”

Ms McDonald later added that, if the DUP were not prepared to re-enter government then there needed to be a “partnership arrangement between Dublin and London”.

The comments make it clear that calls for joint authority are not going away any time soon as long as the Stormont stalemate continues.