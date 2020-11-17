| 15.1°C Dublin

Six months in the gulags? Public floggings? – Nothing’s is too much for those takeaway pint drinkers

Philip Ryan

The Government came out all guns blazing against the latest scourge of the nation – until common sense prevailed

Micheál Martin regularly lectures his TDs on their drinking and eating habits, or at least he used to when people could enjoy themselves. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Expand

Thankfully common sense prevailed on the controversy of our generation. With the nation convulsed, the Government bounced into action to tackle a scandal like no other. Every arm of the State would be impacted if they did not move quickly.

Any second lost meant another person may potentially stand on a street corner on a drizzly November evening holding a plastic cup filled with alcohol. This appalling vista was best observed in a brief video posted on social media over the weekend. Dozens of people stood in Baltic conditions sipping larger. The likes of which has not been seen since, well, March.

Micheál Martin was incensed. The Taoiseach likes to drink his beers with chickpea salads and boiled eggs while sitting alone in his office. None of this on-street drinking lark for the Fianna Fáil leader. Mr Martin regularly lectures his TDs on their drinking and eating habits, or at least he used to when people could enjoy themselves.

