Six months in the gulags? Public floggings? – Nothing’s is too much for those takeaway pint drinkers

Thankfully common sense prevailed on the controversy of our generation. With the nation convulsed, the Government bounced into action to tackle a scandal like no other. Every arm of the State would be impacted if they did not move quickly.

Any second lost meant another person may potentially stand on a street corner on a drizzly November evening holding a plastic cup filled with alcohol. This appalling vista was best observed in a brief video posted on social media over the weekend. Dozens of people stood in Baltic conditions sipping larger. The likes of which has not been seen since, well, March.

Micheál Martin was incensed. The Taoiseach likes to drink his beers with chickpea salads and boiled eggs while sitting alone in his office. None of this on-street drinking lark for the Fianna Fáil leader. Mr Martin regularly lectures his TDs on their drinking and eating habits, or at least he used to when people could enjoy themselves.

The man who banned smoking in pubs is proud of his puritan lifestyle and is not afraid to encourage others to indulge in his boiled eggs and chickpea diet. His latest target seems to be Ireland’s alcohol culture and the pandemic is as good as cover as any to change public behaviour.

So on Monday, he announced he will immediately review laws which allow pubs and restaurants serve takeaway pints. His comments on Cork radio station Red FM were not long after Nphet member and Cork GP Dr Mary Favier was on Morning Ireland discussing how Covid has “unmasked some difficulties” with “our relationship with alcohol”.

“As was evidenced by the drinking scenes on the streets,” the good doctor added.

“As a society we need to be cautious about our need to increase the consumption of alcohol,” she went on to say. She also all but ruled out opening pubs over Christmas.

After the warnings from the Taoiseach and Nphet, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Attorney General Paul Gallagher were sent off to find a way to punish people for standing in the cold drinking pints. Six months in the gulags perhaps, or maybe public floggings, as long as they were carried out in line with social distancing regulations.

In the end, they didn’t go that far. Their first idea was to ban the sale of takeaway pints. Cut off supply at the neck – target the dealers. This was briefed to the media and publicised across all platforms and resulted in immediate backlash from publicans and Government backbenchers.

So Mr Donnelly and Mr Gallagher were sent back to the drawing board. After some consultation they decided instead to introduce laws which would ban more than two people standing together in the street drinking alcohol. Presumably, the guards told to enforce this would be entitled to taste test your drink to make sure it was alcoholic.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Donnelly presented his cabinet colleagues with a copy of his proposals which, after some brief debate, was withdrawn. Fine Gael and the Green Party were against the proposals and no one in Fianna Fáil, including the Taoiseach and Mr Donnelly, put up much of a struggle. Mr Donnelly takes a more libertarian view on life than the health measures he imposes suggest, but he also has to follow his leader’s instructions.

“It was all just stupid and very mean spirited,” one Cabinet minister said. Another described it as a “victory for common sense”.

A minister also pointed out that fines for house parties have yet to be enacted and a ban on takeaway pints was unlikely to be signed into regulations before the end of the current lockdown. It was also noted that existing Dublin City bye-laws prohibit drinking on streets.

However, the Taoiseach and Justice Minister Helen McEntee are to meet Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to discuss the enforcement of Covid-19 regulations which looks like an attempt to shift the blame for the mess the Government made of this sorry saga onto the guards.

Meanwhile, the scourge of the takeaway pint continues.