Sister of slain journalist Lyra McKee calls for peace and reconciliation as fourth anniversary of her murder looms

The sister of journalist Lyra McKee, who was murdered while covering a riot in Derry on Holy Thursday in 2019, made a poignant call for peace and reconciliation during a special Easter service marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement this evening.

Nichola Corner was among a number of clergy, community activists and loved ones of victims who lost their lives during the Troubles from both sides of the political and religious divides taking part in RTE’s multi-denominational service this evening celebrating Holy Thursday on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms Corner, whose 29-year-old sister from Belfast was gunned down while covering the riot in the Creggan estate in Derry city on April 18, 2019, said she had ‘an epiphany’ at the Coventry cathedral while attending the screening of the documentary ‘Lyra’ about her sister’s promising life and tragic death.

Observing the ruins of the medieval cathedral from the WW2 Blitz alongside the re-built section of the cathedral, she said: “I had an epiphany; the terrible past and a promising future can peacefully co-exist.

"I realised then that peace isn’t all things I used to think it was or even hoped it would be.

"Peace is the co-existence of the past with the present and peace is a collective choice.

"We can’t be expected to sweep our troubled past under the carpet and pretend it didn’t happen because it makes some people feel uncomfortable. Nor can we allow ourselves to remain shackled to it,” she said.

She said “we must stare the past in the face in all of its ugliness,” learning the lessons it has to teach us and working collectively to ensure that it never happens again, so that together we can rise from the ashes of its ruins.

However she noted that she only came to this realisation during her visit to the screening a fortnight ago.

“If you had asked me what peace meant to me almost four years ago, I’d have asked you, ‘what peace?,

“Four years ago, on Holy Thursday night, my youngest sister Lyra McKee was murdered.

“Instead of being able to bask in the title of rising star of Irish writing, our Lyra became the 160th conflict-related death since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. And our family’s peace ended, but we chose not to give up on it.

“We knew, just like the 159 other families who lost their loved ones to senseless violence since the agreement, that thousands of families had suffered the same in the preceding 30 years.

“All those injured and those destroyed through trauma, the alternative was unthinkable.

“Up until two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have had an answer (to what peace means in reality),” she said.

Meanwhile, Former Irish President Mary McAleese, reflecting on the parable of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples, said: “Here we are 2,000 years later, coping with the awful damage inflicted by leaders, including Christian leaders, who lead through vanity, entitlement, narcissism and even hatred, yet another narrative breaks through on our island for we can see in the tidal wave of support that followed the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement how a broken and divided people in a metaphorical sense washed each other’s feet.”

“In so doing, they unlock the treasury of goodness and grace that have given us these precious years of a stable peace.”

The service also included readings from the gospel, prayers, music and reflections from survivors of The Troubles as well as clergy and members of the Protestant, Catholic and Islamic faiths.