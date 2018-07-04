Sister of Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell gets election nod

THE sister of prominent Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell has been added to the party's general ticket in Tipperary.

The Fine Gael Executive Council met this evening and agreed that Mary Newman should be a candidate for the next General Election.

Ms Newman will run alongside Garret Ahearn, who won the recent Fine Gael selection convention.

She is a qualified vet and currently works for a large multinational company.

SUPPORT: Sisters Kate O’Connell, Mary Newman and Theresa Newman pictured at Portobello in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Tipperary is one of Fine Gael's key targets in the next election as the party currently has no TDs in the constituency.

Sitting TDs are Independents Michael Lowry, Mattie McGrath and Seamus Healy, Labour's Alan Kelly and Fianna Fáil's Jackie Cahill.

Ms Newman, a mother of four, is a resident of the Lagganstown area and unsuccessfully contested a Seanad by-election earlier this year.

Another sister, Theresa Newman, works as Ms O'Connell's parliamentary assistant.

