Sipo queries how Taoiseach donations to Leo Varadkar were accounted for

The country’s political ethics watchdog has queried how donations received by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were accounted for in his annual declarations.

Mr Varadkar has confirmed he has been contacted by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) over fundraisers he held in 2018 and 2022.

News website The Ditch reported Sipo was seeking answers in relation to donations made to Mr Varadkar by public relations company Edelman and Attorney General Rossa Fanning.

The donations were in relation to fundraising events held for Mr Varadkar.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said politicians often receive queries from Sipo about their annual returns.

Mr Varadkar is not under investigation, the spokesperson said.

“The Taoiseach can confirm that he is not subject of an investigation, or even a preliminary inquiry, by SIPO in relation to political donations.

“He has received correspondence from SIPO querying how some donations were accounted for. Politicians regularly receive such queries in the normal course of engaging with SIPO in relation to their annual returns.”

In relation to claims on The Ditch that Mr Varadkar did not respond to an earlier Sipo query, a “detailed response” is being prepared, the spokesperson said.

Mr Varadkar has to respond to the Sipo questions by August 30.

“This correspondence was acknowledged some time ago, a detailed response is being prepared and will be furnished to SIPO before the deadline.”

Sipo rules state that donations over €600 from the same donor in the same year must be declared by TDs, while TDs cannot accept donations over €1,000 from the same person in the same year.

“In advance of holding political fundraisers, the Taoiseach sets out in writing the legal obligations for donors, including that companies must register with SIPO if making a donation of more than €200.”

Sipo declined to comment on “individual cases of compliance”.

“Due to the nature of SIPO’s role as an impartial oversight body, and in order to be fair to all parties involved, we would not be able to provide any comment regarding individual cases of compliance.”

A spokesperson for Edelman said: "Edelman recently contacted SIPO in relation to these matters and has no further comment to make.”

Public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe previously was cleared by the watchdog after failing to declare donations from businessman Michael Stone in his last two general election campaigns.

Sipo decided it was not in the public interest to sanction Mr Donohoe. The minister failed to declare in two successive election returns that Mr Stone had paid thousands of euro towards displaying his campaign posters in his Dublin Central constituency in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Minister Paschal Donohoe reacted: “I've only just become aware of this. But I'm certain that any such affairs are being properly dealt with.”

Government officials said however that the Department of the Taoiseach and Mr Varadkar have not been notified of any inquiry by SIPO.

The Taoiseach has been working remotely in recent days, but it was said on his behalf that nothing had been received as yet.

It was also said that SIPO receives “regular complaints” about politicians, very few of which are assessed as warranting enquiries.