Sinn Féin's longest serving TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin to stand down
Sinn Féin's longest serving TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin is to stand down at the next election.
The Cavan-Monaghan representative is to join Gerry Adams and Martin Ferris by exiting Leinster House.
He was first elected to the Dail in 1997 and is currently chairperson of the Oireachtas Justice Committee.
Addressing party members in Cootehill tonight, Mr Ó Caoláin said he is anxious to facilitate a younger generation.
He was the party's sole TD from 1997 until 2002, and was the Sinn Féin's leader in the Dáil until Gerry Adams was elected in 2011.
He contested unsuccessfully for the position of Ceann Comhairle in the current Dáil.
The Cootehill meeting was also addressed by Sinn Féin’s newly elected Party President Mary Lou McDonald.
She said: "Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin never let us down."
