Sinn Féin councillor suspended and TD to be censured over dispute in Dublin constituency

The action was taken by the party's Ard Comhairle today after it discussed what was described as "ongoing issues" in the constituency.

A Sinn Féin statement this evening said the issues have been examined by party bosses and a number of recommendations have been made. Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney said: "Following a complaint from a fellow councillor, Councillor Noeleen Reilly has been suspended from the party for six months."

He added: “With regard to complaints by Councillor Noeleen Reilly about comments in the media by Dessie Ellis, TD, he will be censured by the party." The statement did not give any details about Mr Ellis's comments.

Sinn Féin's constitution allows both Ms Reilly and Mr Ellis to appeal the recommendations. The party also released a statement on behalf of Mr Ellis where he said: “I accept the decision of the Ard Chomhairle, and I apologise for the comments I made in the media about Councillor Reilly.

"I now want to move on to represent the people of Dublin North-West and to build the party locally.” Independent.ie has made attempts to contact Ms Reilly for comment.

The Irish Independent recently reported that Mr Ellis and Ms Reilly were involved in a long-running dispute in the constituency that had been referred to senior party bosses.

Sinn Féin has been struggling to deal with a series of internal disputes around the country in recent months amid allegations of bullying within the party.

The party has been stuck by a series of resignations from its ranks of councillors. Incoming leader Mary Lou McDonald has previously insisted such cases are "localised incidents" and the party has repeatedly denied there is a culture of bullying in the organisation.

Ms McDonald is set to replace Gerry Adams as Sinn Féin president at a special Ard Fheis next Saturday.

Online Editors