Sinn Féin ‘will take on board’ any concerns from data watchdog over secret voter database

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin said the party has responded to a series of questions from the Data Protection Commissioner

Sinn Féin has said it will be happy to take on board any concerns raised by the Data Protection Commissioner about the party’s secret voter database.

After the party last week dismissed revelations about their Abú system as a “ball of smoke”, the party’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin TD has now said he and his colleagues are prepared to make any changes the commissioner might recommend

Mr Ó Broin also revealed the party has responded to a series of questions from Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon and said he believes the party is “fully compliant with the law”.

“If she has any concerns or if she has any suggested improvements to our system. Of course we'll be glad to take those on board,” the TD added.

But he refused to say in which country the database, stored overseas, is located – except to indicate that it is in the European Union.

He declined to say whether there was access in Serbia, where Sinn Féin Facebook managers are located. Serbia is not a member of the European Union.

“We have formally replied to the Data Protection Commissioner, giving full responses to all the questions,” Mr Ó Broin said.

“Our view is we're fully compliant with the Data Protection Act of 2018.

“The data is stored within the European Union, and the people who have access to the data are the people who should have: they are elected representatives and election agents.”

He said people had a right to ask questions, “but what we do with the electoral register is what any professional party does. We use the register to target our voters, and to ensure we get our vote out on election day. That is legally permissible under the Data Protection Act”.

Mr Ó Broin declined to say whether the party had deleted any processes or stopped making any additions to the database but insisted it was not ‘mining Facebook’ or then using information from canvasses or approaches from the public to engage in “micro-targeting” of advertising and messaging.

He said the party would “listen very carefully” to what the Data Protection Commissioner has to say in response to the party’s detailed answers to her questions.

“This is a professional way of going about elections, and any information that we have, it is fully consistent with the Data Protection Act of 2018, and so it should be.

“Again, if the Data Protection Commissioner thinks otherwise she'd be very quick to tell us.”

When asked repeatedly by Independent.ie to name the country the database is located in, Mr Ó Broin declined to do so, nor would he speak about staffing or resources. “We don't have to say what country within the European Union it is in, but it has to be stored within the European Union, and it is.”

“Not a single voter of mine has asked me any of these questions,” he said, replying to the suggestion that members of the electorate might want to know what information Sinn Féin retains on them.

“It's an electoral register system, a digital database that we use, just like we used to use pen and paper before we had access to digital technology.

“I would talk to hundreds of people every week on social media between Twitter, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Some of those people will contact me about constituency issues and I'll ask them for the information that is necessary for me to follow up on that work.

“So if during the course of an election, somebody engages with me on social media, and wants to talk about a particular issue, I’d much prefer to have that conversation on the doors, particularly if they’re in my constituency.

“It's asking people, when engaging politically online, if it's possible – with their consent – to then engage with them, door-to-door and face-to-face.

“It’s much better during the course of an election, and that's what we do.”

