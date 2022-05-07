Sinn Féin’s strategy towards a united Ireland has received a huge boost this weekend

Sinn Fein’s strategy towards a united Ireland has received a massive boost with the result of the Northern Ireland Assembly election.

Political parties across the board were today assessing their futures following the outcome of the historic poll.

However, there is no doubt that Sinn Fein is the party with the most to celebrate, although the middle-ground Alliance Party also performed brilliantly.

Counting of votes resumed this morning at three centres in Belfast, Jordanstown and Magherafelt.

When voting was suspended late last night, just 47 of the 90 seats had been filled.

However, within a short period of voting resuming at 9am this morning, several other seats were decided.

Sinn Fein currently has 18 seats, while the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has 15, the Alliance Party ten, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) four and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) three, with one seat going to Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister and one to independent unionist Alex Easton.

The clear winners in the election have been Sinn Fein who, once all the votes have been counted, will be the biggest party within the Assembly – the first time a nationalist party has held this position in the 100-year history of Northern Ireland.

This will further strength Sinn Fein’s united Ireland strategy and the party is expected to push ahead with its plans for a border poll on reunification.

However, when, or if, the power-sharing government at Stormont starts up again remains unclear as DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said that he will not be nominating any ministers to the body until his party’s issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

The DUP endured a disappointing election, with its overall share of the vote dropping to 21pc in comparison with 28pc in the last Assembly election in 2017. This is expected to equate to the loss of several seats.

Sinn Fein increased its vote share by 1pc from 2017.

The Alliance Party had an excellent election, picking up several seats and increasing its overall vote share by 4.5pc.

The election was also hugely disappointing for the SDLP, who lost several prominent MLAs. Another predicted SDLP casualty was the party’s deputy leader Nichola Mallon who is struggling to hold on to her seat in North Belfast.

UUP leader Doug Beattie was today also fighting to save his political career as he faces an uphill battle to hold on to his seat in the Upper Bann constituency.

The TUV, regarded as a hard-line unionist party, had a good election, increasing its vote share by 5%. However, despite this, Mr Allister is the only member of his party so far to win a seat.

Among the well-known MLAs who have already lost their seats are former education minister Peter Weir, of the DUP, who was a member of the first Northern Ireland Assembly in 1998.

The UUP's Roy Beggs, who was also elected in 1998, was eliminated in East Antrim.