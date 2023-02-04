| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin’s stance on Russia has changed drastically since war broke out in Ukraine

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: PA Expand
An electronic ticker tape showing the death toll in Russia's war above a mural in support of Ukraine in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Expand
Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy is a former MEP. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: PA

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: PA

An electronic ticker tape showing the death toll in Russia's war above a mural in support of Ukraine in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

An electronic ticker tape showing the death toll in Russia's war above a mural in support of Ukraine in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy is a former MEP. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy is a former MEP. Photo: Gareth Chaney

/

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: PA

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

‘Russia and the EU should have been working together to create mutually beneficial and non-exclusive economic, political and social relationships with Ukraine,” Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy said in 2015.

Instead Russian and EU strategic interests in the region have plunged Ukraine into crisis.”

Most Watched

Privacy