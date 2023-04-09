Sinn Féin’s property empire revealed: Ireland’s richest party discloses the 19 buildings and offices it owns nationwide

Sinn Féin has disclosed the details of its property portfolio for the first time — and it’s less than half the size of the network of properties the party was thought to own.

The party says it owns 19 properties on both sides of the island, including 16 constituency offices. The buildings include three head offices in Dublin and Belfast, collectively worth at least €2m, and seven offices owned by local constituency organisations in the Republic.

Sinn Féin’s property portfolio came to attention following an interview with the party’s director of finance Des Mackin published in The Irish Times three years ago.

Mr Mackin was quoted as saying the party “had easily 40 to 50” properties across the island adding that Sinn Féin had “tried to tidy it up some years ago, but it was too difficult. In Belfast alone we’d have seven, easy. Nationally, I’d say it exceeds 40 or 50, easily.”

However, Sinn Féin now says the figure of 50 properties is “incorrect”.

“Mr Mackin was referring to the total number of offices used by the party, i.e. constituency offices owned locally… in addition to constituency offices that are rented,” the party said in a statement to the Sunday Independent.

“Sinn Féin owns three national offices — one in Belfast and two in Dublin. In the south, seven offices are owned locally. In the North, nine constituency offices are owned locally. We will meet any and all reporting requirements under new legislation; as we do currently,” it said.

​Sinn Féin’s list of properties excludes the party’s constituency office in Letterkenny, Sands/Fullerton House, named after IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands and the murdered Donegal councillor, Eddie Fullerton. It was purchased by Donegal Office Services in 2016 with €180,000 cash raised by Sinn Féin supporters.

The Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, who has his constituency office in the building, has previously said in a statement that Donegal Office Services is “associated with Donegal Sinn Féin”, its directors were Sinn Féin members and Donegal Sinn Féin will benefit from the property.

Asked why the property was excluded, Sinn Fein said this weekend that Donegal Sinn Féin “made a financial contribution to the cost of purchasing the building, but it is not owned by Sinn Féin.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s constituency office in Laois is personally owned by Brian Stanley, the party’s sitting TD.

Mr Stanley, who is the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, said he bought the two-storey terraced house on Church Street in a “personal” investment in January this year. He declined to say how much he paid for it. Land Registry records suggest there are no mortgages or burdens on the property.

Mr Stanley is one of 14 TDs who own their own constituency offices, according to the Dáil’s register of members’ interests, and he is the only Sinn Féin TD to own his. Under Oireachtas rules, TDs are entitled to rent their offices to themselves and claim the money back from the State.

Currently, political parties must disclose the properties they directly own in their annual statements of account to the Standards in Public Office Commission. From next year, parties will have to also declare properties owned or controlled by subsidiary organisations, as well as any properties overseas.

Sinn Féin’s 19-strong property portfolio might be smaller than previously thought but it still dwarfs that of other political parties.

Fianna Fáil leases its headquarters on Mount Street and local party organisations own five properties; two in Tipperary, two in Cavan and one in Galway.

“These are owned by the party at local level and each has been in the party’s ownership for at least 50 years. At the time of purchase, these were funded by local and/or national contributions,” a Fianna Fáil spokesperson said.

Fine Gael owns three properties. A spokesman said the party owns its headquarters at Upper Mount Street in Dublin — valued at €2.5m in the party’s most recent annual statement of accounts. Fine Gael constituency organisations own two offices, one in Bandon and the other in Cavan.

The Labour Party owns its head office on Aungier Street, Dublin, and a local Labour organisation owns a constituency office in Cork city.

The Green Party, Aontú and People Before Profit said they don’t own any properties. The Social Democrats and Independents 4 Change had not responded to questions from the Sunday Independent at the time of going to press.

Sinn Féin’s seven locally-owned constituency offices in the Republic include two properties in Tralee, Co Kerry, one at Forge Cross and the other at 1–2 Moyderwell, which is the constituency office of its local TD, Pa Daly.

They also include a two-storey terraced building on Dublin Street in Monaghan town and another two-storey terrace on College Street, Cavan, both owned by local constituency organisations.

The Sligo constituency organisation owns a two-storey corner property on Upper John Street, where a similar house sold for €127,000 last year.

​Land registry records for Sinn Féin offices at Crowe Street in Dundalk, Co Louth and at Flower Hill, Navan, Co Meath, show both are mortgage-free and unencumbered by debt.

The substantial Dundalk office is registered to Arthur Morgan, the former Sinn Féin TD and a party trustee, and Pearse McGeough, a local Sinn Féin councillor.

Gerry Adams originally leased the property from Ladbrokes bookmakers in 2012 when he was Sinn Féin TD for Louth. The new premises officially opened the following year, at which local party activists were praised for renovating the building. A reported dispute over outstanding rent of €18,000 was later resolved.

Land Registry records suggest that the local Sinn Féin organisation bought the ground floor of the properties outright in February 2018, with Mr Morgan and Mr McGeough registered as owners.

Sinn Féin’s constituency office at Flower Hill in Navan, Co Meath, was paid for party activists who contributed €20 a month, according to local sources. Sinn Féin occupied the building for a number of years before the local organisation purchased it outright in 2012.

The property is registered in the name of Joe Reilly, the late Sinn Féin TD, Tony Cantwell, a former party candidate, and Mary Shields.

Sinn Féin’s most valuable assets are numbers 44 and 58 Parnell Square West, the party’s national headquarters and Sinn Féin bookshop respectively.

It inherited 44 Parnell Square West, a red-brick four-storey period townhouse most recently valued at €1.1m in the party’s most recent statement of accounts.

Sinn Féin bought the other Parnell Square property for IR£47,000 in 1984. It valued the property at €750,000 in 2021.

Sinn Féin’s Belfast headquarters is valued at €297,520. According to one former member, the party “stole a march” on political rivals by investing in local properties in constituencies where it was trying to establish a base.

“They were still fighting the war, but with peaceful means, so it was a case of envelopes, toner cartridges… whatever resources we can get our hands on, we will bring to the campaign to achieve our objectives.”

Sinn Féin’s 36 TDs elected in the 2020 general election brought in €1.5m in State funding of the party last year. US-based supporters of the party raised more than €1m up to November last year through Friends of Sinn Féin.

The party coffers have been further swelled by a €4m bequest from an Englishman, William Hampton, (82), who named Des Mackin as one of the executors of his will.

With political donations capped at €2,500 under Irish electoral law, the funds have been channelled to Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland. The party has received about €3m in donations from the late Mr Hampton’s estate to date.

When he was taoiseach last year, Micheál Martin said Sinn Féin was “the wealthiest party in Ireland with over 200 staff, 50 properties and a network of fundraising in the United States, as well as an inheritance that would be illegal here in this Republic”.

The Fianna Fáil leader was defending a government amendment to draft electoral reform legislation that would allow political parties to apply for licences to hold lotteries.

Previously, Fianna Fáil had declared itself a charity in order to get a lottery licence for a fundraising raffle it was later forced to call off.

During the debate, Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, hectored Micheál Martin about “raising money illegally”.

However, Mr Doherty, who is also party treasurer, did not correct the taoiseach’s assertion that Sinn Féin owned 50 properties.

The 19 properties owned by Sinn Féin on the island

National party offices:

44 Parnell Square, Dublin

58 Parnell Square, Dublin

51-55 Falls Road, Belfast

Constituency offices owned locally:

291 Antrim Road, Belfast

147 Andersonstown Road, Belfast

7 Market Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

77 North Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh

1 Kilmorey Terrace, Newry, Co Down

4-5 James Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone

1A Melvin Road, Strabane, Co Tyrone

60 Irish Street, Dungannon, Co Tyrone

64B Racecourse Road, Derry

1-2 Moyderwell, Tralee, Co Kerry

Forge Cross, Tralee, Co Kerry

16 Upper John Street, Sligo

1-2 Crowe Street, Dundalk, Co Louth

21 Dublin Street, Monaghan

39 College Street, Cavan

45A Flower Hill, Navan, Co Meath