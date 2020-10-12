Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill rated worst of Northern Ireland leaders

Public confidence in Michelle O'Neill has plummeted with more than six in 10 people believing that the Deputy First Minister's performance this year has been 'bad' or 'awful'.

Almost four in 10 think the same of Arlene Foster with faith in the two women at the helm at Stormont dwindling as the Covid-19 crisis deepens.

Colum Eastwood emerged as the most highly rated party leader in Northern Ireland with Naomi Long - who usually tops the ratings - in second place in the LucidTalk poll commissioned by the Belfast Telegraph.

Almost half of voters (47%) thought that Sinn Fein leaders' breach of coronavirus guidelines at Bobby Storey's funeral would have a bad or very bad impact on Sinn Fein politically. A third (35%) thought Sammy Wilson travelling maskless on the Tube would hurt the DUP electorally.

Read More

Support for the two main parties has fallen significantly since the last Assembly election with the DUP down five percentage points to 23%, and Sinn Fein down four percentage points to 24%.

But the DUP is down a massive eight percentage points from its 31% in the Westminster election 10 months ago, while Sinn Fein is actually up 1% on its performance then and emerges as Northern Ireland's most popular party.

The DUP appears to be suffering a double whammy - losing liberal voters to the Alliance Party, and hardline ones to Jim Allister's TUV, which has doubled its support from the last Stormont election to sit on 6%.

The biggest winner in the online survey of 1,961 people, which was conducted in the first week of October, is Alliance. The sample was balanced to reflect the Northern Ireland population.

On 16% - up seven percentage points from the 2017 Stormont election - it has retained the support it secured in last year's Westminster poll and has solidified its position as Northern Ireland's third largest party.

On 13% and 12% respectively, the SDLP and UUP have remained largely static from the Assembly election with Steve Aiken failing to convince voters to switch to his party in his first year as leader.

A total of 61% of people described Ms O'Neill's performance this year as bad or awful with 38% saying the same of Mrs Foster.

Read More

The Deputy First Minister has hugely damaged her relationship with the unionist community - 86% view her negatively, while 48% of nationalists are unimpressed with Mrs Foster.

The First Minister actually scored better with nationalists than UUP leader, Steve Aiken, 53% of whom rated him bad or awful.

Ms O'Neill's reputation has suffered across the community. She was the most unpopular leader among 'Other' (Alliance/Greens) voters with 59% saying her performance was poor compared to 46% who said the same of Mrs Foster.

LucidTalk's managing director Bill White said it was unusual for this voting block to score the DUP leader higher than the Sinn Fein vice president.

Just over a third of people (36%) said Mrs Foster had performed well over the past year with only a fifth (22%) viewing Ms O'Neill's political contribution positively.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader was significantly behind Mr Eastwood (47%), Mrs Long (42%) and even Mr Allister (31%).

The SDLP leader was popular with both genders but particularly with women voters - 52% scored him as 'good' or 'great' compared to 40% of men.

Almost a third of unionists rated Mrs Foster as bad or awful - the exact same number of nationalists viewed Ms O'Neill as the same.

LucidTalk gave the leaders a final overall rating by adding their great and good results, and subtracting their negative ones. Ms O'Neill fared worse scoring -39, followed by Mr Aiken on -14, Mrs Foster on -2 , Mrs Long on +11, and Mr Eastwood the winner on +22.

Bill White said that the Sinn Fein vice president's high minus score "sort of matches the ones that Boris Johnson was getting at the time of the Dominic Cummings incident about six months ago".

While 55% of DUP voters believed Sinn Fein leaders' attendance at the Storey funeral despite Covid-19 regulations would harm that party electorally, only 25% of Sinn Fein supporters agreed.

Almost the same number of Sinn Fein (26%) and DUP supporters (25%) believed that Sammy Wilson travelling maskless on the Tube would damage his party's prospects at the polls.

A breakdown of the age-profile of support for each party showed that the DUP was most popular with 18-24 year-olds (27%) followed by Sinn Fein (23%), and Alliance (20%).

The SDLP and UUP both polled poorly with only 7% of our youngest voters supporting each party. Sinn Fein was strongest in the 'mid young' age group of 25-44 year-olds, almost a third of whom (32%) backed it.

Support for Sinn Fein and the DUP was weakest among the over-65s - 13% and 18% respectively. By contrast this was strongest age category for both the UUP and SDLP - 18% and 17% respectively.

Alliance polled best at the age extremes with a fifth of both under-25s and over-65s supporting the party.

The DUP and Sinn Fein polled marginally better among men than women but there was a significant gender gap in support for the other parties.

Alliance was much more popular with women, 20% of whom supported it compared to only 11% of men. The SDLP was also favoured by female voters (15%) compared to males (10%).

The opposite was true for the UUP which was backed by 14% of men and just 10% of women.

Looking at the socio-economic breakdown of party support, the DUP was overwhelmingly the choice of the working-class while Sinn Fein was the most popular party among middle-class voters.

More than a quarter (26%) of ABC1s backed Sinn Fein with 19% supporting Alliance, 18% SDLP, 14% DUP and 13% UUP.

Among C2DEs, 32% said they would vote DUP, 23% Sinn Fein, 10% Alliance, 10% UUP and 9% SDLP.