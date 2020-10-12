| 12.8°C Dublin

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill rated worst of Northern Ireland leaders

Suzanne Breen

Public confidence in Michelle O'Neill has plummeted with more than six in 10 people believing that the Deputy First Minister's performance this year has been 'bad' or 'awful'.

Almost four in 10 think the same of Arlene Foster with faith in the two women at the helm at Stormont dwindling as the Covid-19 crisis deepens.

Colum Eastwood emerged as the most highly rated party leader in Northern Ireland with Naomi Long - who usually tops the ratings - in second place in the LucidTalk poll commissioned by the Belfast Telegraph.

