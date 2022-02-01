Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill on course for Stormont top job if polls are right – but there are reasons for caution

If the polls are right, Sinn Fein is set to romp home in May’s Assembly election.

Yet there remain real reasons for caution before laying a hefty wager on Michelle O’Neill landing the top job at Stormont.

There are variables like turnout and transfers to consider. So many seats are unpredictable — a few dozen votes in a handful of constituencies could decide whether Northern Ireland makes history with its first ever nationalist First Minister.

Despite being consistently ahead of its rival in LucidTalk polls for over a year — 25% to 17% in the most recent one — more Sinn Fein than DUP seats seem to be at risk.

Despite John Finucane’s dramatic win over Nigel Dodds two years ago, the second Sinn Fein seat in North Belfast could be vulnerable.

Alliance’s Nuala McAllister is knocking at the door for the fifth seat in the constituency, although her potential to also take votes off Nichola Mallon shouldn’t be under-estimated.

Retaining its second seat in Foyle is also seen as challenging for Sinn Fein, given Elisha McCallion’s atrocious 2019 performance and the much publicised internal party divisions that ensued.

Despite two new MLAs who are hardly household names, Sinn Fein should still retain both seats.

But the party’s third seat in West Tyrone could be vulnerable to Alliance’s Stephen Donnelly.

Until now, Sinn Fein’s two seats in South Down would have been regarded as rock solid. Sinead Ennis topped the poll in the 2017 Assembly election.

Her recently-revealed misogynistic and sexually crude tweets are deeply embarrassing for the party.

But limited media coverage, and the fact that she has a stauncher part of the constituency than Cathy Mason, who will also be running for Stormont, should help her.

In West Belfast, the SDLP’s Paul Doherty is tipped to spring a surprise by some seasoned political observers who believe his grassroots activism puts him in the running for Sinn Fein’s fourth seat.

However, it is still difficult to see the party losing ground in its fiercely loyal heartland in such an important election.

The DUP will seriously struggle to hold onto its third seat in Strangford with the SDLP coming within 225 votes of taking it last time.

In this election, the party believes that its new high-profile candidate Conor Houston will cross the winning line. Alliance also has its eyes on the DUP seat and its chances of returning two MLAs certainly can’t be dismissed.

The DUP seems set to fail in its efforts to secure two seats in North Down. Independent unionist MLA Alex Easton, who quit the party last summer, is strongly tipped to be re-elected.

In Foyle, the DUP’s Gary Middleton is under pressure from his former party colleague Ryan McCready who defected to the Ulster Unionists.

The young highly-decorated army veteran is waging an unbelievably energetic campaign.

However, given that the DUP outpolled the UUP by three-to-one here in the last Assembly election, it’s a big ask for McCready to make up so much ground. There is also a chance that if enough unionist voters don’t transfer, Foyle’s sole unionist seat could be lost.

Of all the constituencies where the DUP holds two seats, Upper Bann is one of the most vulnerable. Party sources suggest Diane Dodds is more at risk than Jonny Buckley.

If the party remains on its current 17% poll rating, then its second seats in a whole range of constituencies could be in danger.

But despite its current political malaise, it is difficult to see the party’s support not rising during an election campaign.

The most serious challenge to the DUP is posed by the TUV.

On 12% in the latest LucidTalk poll, its rise has been remarkable — it polled less than 3% in the 2017 Assembly election.

The party says, with some justification, that this four-fold increase is downplayed by a media which focuses on the ‘Beattie bounce’ despite the change in the UUP’s fortunes being much more modest — it secured a 13% vote in 2017 and currently sits at 14%, according to LucidTalk.

The TUV suggests that journalists are more sympathetic to Beattie because they share his liberal agenda. There may be some truth in this claim, yet Jim Allister’s inability so far to expand his party in 15 years encourages scepticism that he will be able to translate the high poll rating into seats.

The TUV could also be hurt by a lack of transfers.

Yet the party’s consistent poll scoring can’t be dismissed. If it is to win seats, the best chances are east of the Bann — East Antrim, South Antrim, Lagan Valley and Upper Bann.

The next LucidTalk poll in March will show if Doug Beattie’s tweeting controversy has hurt the party.

Insiders insist the damage has been minimised by the manner in which their leader handled it.

Foyle, North Belfast, and South Belfast remain its best chance of gains but nothing is nailed on.

The party enters the election with the disadvantage of being significantly behind the DUP in so many constituencies.

It needs to return to Stormont with more seats if the narrative that it’s on the up is to be credible. The UUP’s second seat in East Antrim is vulnerable to Alliance’s Danny Donnelly.

The party has significantly freshened up its team of candidates, and retains considerable confidence and enthusiasm.

Alliance is the one party that it’s impossible to not see making gains. Paddy Brown in South Down, Patricia O’Lynn in North Antrim, and Eoin Tennyson in Upper Bann have strong chances of winning first ever seats in those constituencies.

Strong challenges are also expected from Jackie Coade in Newry and Armagh, and Connie Egan in North Down.

With eight seats in the last Assembly election, Alliance should be well into double-digits in Stormont after May 5.

By contrast, the SDLP can’t be confident of growth. As well as Strangford and possibly West Belfast, it has chances of picking up a seat in Fermanagh and South Tyrone and perhaps taking a third in Foyle.

But such wins are less certain than Alliance’s.

The party entered 2022 worried about losing two seats. A month in, it is much less concerned about Pat Catney in Lagan Valley, but it remains anxious about Dolores Kelly in Upper Bann.

Yet regardless of the current state of the parties, it’s still all to play for.

Events this week show how quickly fortunes can change — even in Northern Ireland politics.



