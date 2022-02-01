| 9.6°C Dublin

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill on course for Stormont top job if polls are right – but there are reasons for caution

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Photo: Brian Lawless.

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Photo: Brian Lawless.

Suzanne Breen

If the polls are right, Sinn Fein is set to romp home in May’s Assembly election.

Yet there remain real reasons for caution before laying a hefty wager on Michelle O’Neill landing the top job at Stormont.

