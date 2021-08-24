Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan to step down next month

Sinn Féin MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan are to step down from the Stormont Assembly before the new term begins on September 13.

The date of departure for the two Derry representatives was confirmed by party president Mary Lou McDonald, who paid tribute to the women and confirmed both would take up new roles within the party.

In May the pair both said they would not be contesting the next Stormont election, following an internal Sinn Féin party review in the Derry constituency.

“Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan recently confirmed that they would not be contesting the next Assembly elections in 2022,” said Ms McDonald.

“Karen and Martina have now told me it is their intention to step away from the Assembly before the beginning of the new term, which starts on September 13.

“They will continue to play a leading role in the development of the party nationally and at regional level in the north west.

“Martina Anderson will be taking on a new international role for the party in Europe promoting the case for Irish Unity.

“Martina will draw off her vast experience as a former Executive minister, and MEP, where she helped lead the fight against Brexit to ensure that the all-island economy and Good Friday Agreement would be protected and there would be no hardening of the border.

“Karen Mullan, who has a long track record in community development, in education and health as well as years of experience as an elected representative, will be taking on a new regional role in the north west strengthening cross-border co-ordination between the party’s TDs, MLAs, MPs and council groups.

“I thank them, and their families who have supported them as public representatives, for their hard work and commitment to the people of Derry and the north west as we all work collectively to rebuild the party and advance the cause of Irish unity in the city.”

Ms Anderson first joined the assembly in 2007, later becoming the party's MEP in 2012.

She was again co-opted as MLA for Foyle in January 2020, having lost her seat in Brussels when the United Kingdom left the European Union.

Karen Mullan was selected to replace Ms Anderson's niece Elisha McCallion as a Foyle MLA after Mrs McCallion was elected as an MP.

The family of Ms Anderson criticised the party following her decision to stand down and had accused Sinn Fein of “publicly humiliating” the Derry woman.

Ms Anderson said in the Sinn Féin statement it had been “a privilege” representing the party for 14 years, while Ms Mullan thanked the people of Derry.

Ms McDonald said she would be in Derry on Thursday to oversee the process of nominating new candidates for the constituency.

“Nominations will remain open until 5th September and a selection convention will be held in Derry on 8 September in time for those selected to take their seats in the Assembly on September 13th at the beginning of the new sitting,” Ms McDonald added.

“This is an exciting and historic opportunity for Republicans to come forward and help drive the process of reorganisation and change in Derry and across Ireland as Sinn Fein is on the cusp of leading government, north and south, and of achieving a referendum on Irish Unity.”