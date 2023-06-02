Sinn Fein’s Eoin Ó Broin thanks hospital staff after suspected stroke scare

The TD was kept in for two nights as a precaution, and his MRI and CT scans have come back clear.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin has paid tribute to the hospital workers who cared for him after he was admitted with a suspected stroke.

The Dublin TD went to Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday after becoming ill.

He tweeted that he had spent a day in the emergency department before being moved to the stroke ward but that it was “all good”.

His partner, Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan, said he had returned home earlier this evening.

“He was kept in as a precaution for two nights but is just home with a clear MRI and CT,” she said.

In his tribute, Mr Ó Broin (50) sent “huge thanks” to the hospital staff.

“Doctors, nurses, care assistants, porters and cleaners, from Ireland, Africa, India, Philippines, Americas and EU, treating sick and scared patients with care and compassion,” he wrote.

“These are the real patriots.”

Mr Ó Broin, who is Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson, took part in an early-morning interview about the homelessness and rental crises on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme on Wednesday, but later became unwell.