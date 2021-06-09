| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin members posed as pollsters to collect data on voters 

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Expand

Close

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Steve Humphreys​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Sinn Féin provided party members with fake ID badges and instructions on how to misrepresent themselves as pollsters to survey households before and during elections.

An internal training manual reveals how activists were given detailed instructions on how to pose as researchers working for a polling company to covertly question voters.

The 77-page document set out how Sinn Féin members should ask voters about their intentions under the guise of the “Irish Market Research Agency” (IMRA), which does not exist.

Most Watched

Privacy