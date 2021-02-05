Sinn Féin will be required to give details of political spending on both sides of border to SIPO

Sinn Féin will be required to give details of their political spending in Northern Ireland to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) following a new ruling by the watchdog.

Sipo is to issue new guidelines requiring parties with political operations on both sides of the border to provide financial reports on their activities in the North and the South.

The public spending watchdog’s new rules were revealed in a report presented to the Seanad on the €4m donation Sinn Féin received from reclusive English millionaire William Hampton.

The report said Sipo “notes differences” in how parties with operations in the North and South submitted financial statement “While some may elect to show their accounts for the entire organisation, north and south, others have chosen to only submit statements of account for their operations in the Republic.”

Sipo said it is their view that in order for parties to “adhere fully” to financial reporting rules they should submit “comprehensive and consolidated statements of account which reflect the full operation of the party”.

“The Commission intends to modify its guidelines to clarify this expectation, and will submit modified guidance to the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government in the New Year for approval. The current guidelines will continue to apply until such time as revised guidelines are approved,” they added.

Sipo also clarified that a donation in kind still counts as a political donation under their rules. “The matters referred to by the Seanad in its query, such as the conduct of research, provision of social media services or employment of staff funded in the north and employed in this jurisdiction, could potentially fall within the definition of donation.”

The report was sparked by motion tabled by Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward asking that Sipo investigate the donation bequeathed to Sinn Féin in Mr Hampton’s will. Mr Ward raised concerns about Sinn Féin using the €4m donation to fund political activities in the South through its offices in the North.

“I’m delighted Sipo recognised that Sinn Féin should make a clear statement on what their finances are and how the are spending it in both jurisdictions,” Mr Ward said. “However, I still have significant questions about the €4m donation left to the party,” he added.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "Sinn Féin provides audited financial statements annually to both SIPO in the south and to the Electoral Commission in the north. We will be happy to provide a consolidated version of these to SIPO when their guidelines are updated."

