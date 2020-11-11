Sinn Féin will be asked to return €4m donation from reclusive millionaire

Sinn Féin will be asked by the Seanad to return a €4m donation the party received from a reclusive millionaire in a vote scheduled for later today.

The Seanad is expected to vote in favour of a motion asking Mary Lou McDonald’s party to return the money to the estate of William Hampton who left the money to Sinn Féin.

Fine Gael senators tabled the motion after Sinn Féin sought a vote of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. The Government have a majority in the Seanad, meaning the motion is expected to pass when it is put to a vote.

The senators raised concerns about €4m estate left to Sinn Fein in the North by Mr Hampton as it is more than 1,600 times the maximum donation permitted under political funding laws in the South.

The Fine Gael motion says the acceptance of this donation by Sinn Féin is “deeply problematic and at best is at variance with the spirit of Irish electoral law”.

They are worried that there appears no “meaningful” attempt by Sinn Féin to ensure that research, social media and political staff funded in Northern Ireland by this donation are not employed in the South.

The motion calls on Sinn Féin to “immediately return the amount of the donation in excess of the limit of €2,500 to the Estate of William Hampton”.

Sinn Féin are also asked to lay a statement before the Seanad no later than December 31, 2020, outlining how it will ensure that no resources funded by its operations in Northern Ireland are utilised in this jurisdiction.

Separately, Fine Gael senators are seeking to update the electoral laws to ensure that if a political party is registered in this State and in another jurisdiction, that registration in this State requires that it accepts no donation greater than those allowable under the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) guidelines.

They are also seeking to expand Sipo’s powers to cover the new rules.

Sinn Féin said the motion is an attempt to distract from the controversy surrounding Mr Varadkar’s leaking of a confidential document to his friend. They also said the donation from Mr Hampton will be spent in the North.

Online Editors