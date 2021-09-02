Sinn Féin wants raft of restrictions for bonfires on Belfast council land just like teddy bear’s picnic

Sinn Fein has formally tabled a motion before Belfast City Council that could see all bonfires on council land having to go through a strict application process before they can proceed.

If agreed by the council’s strategic policy and resources committee later this month, the motion — which has been branded “unrealistic” by the DUP — would stipulate that these applications must include details of public liability insurance and a risk assessment agreed by the PSNI, fire service and council.

The motion, tabled by Ciaran Beattie, follows an incident in July in which a 17-year-old boy suffered burns to his face and body at a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in Ballysillan.

Over the years, several contentious bonfires have been built on council land, but there has been no statutory regulation of pyres.

The motion details a list of measures which must be included in the applications before they can be considered.

As well as a risk assessment, the applicant must include a commitment to ensuring there will be no burning of any toxic materials, an entertainment licence, a demonstration of sufficient consultation with local residents and a site cleansing plan.

The motion says the display or burning of materials such as flags and posters will not be permitted — and the applicant must commit to this.

“Any failure to follow an open, transparent, robust and successful application procedure for a bonfire will result in the council requesting the support of the PSNI to provide protection to our contractors for the removal of materials. Applications must be received three months before a planned event,” the motion reads.

Proposing the changes yesterday evening, Mr Beattie said that the position of the council around bonfires was “no longer sustainable”. “The position of self-regulation hasn’t worked and it won’t work in the future. We need a whole new approach to bonfires,” he added.

“We don’t need new legislation to deal with bonfires, the legislation is already there.

“From materials being stolen and the transport of waste material which needs a licence, to the illegal dumping of material on land without consent... there is a multitude of offences which occur around these bonfires. It is our view that this council needs to get a grip of that.

“We need to put in place a process which is no different than any process people have to go through in order to hold events in our parks.

"If anyone wants to have a teddy bear’s picnic in our parks they have to go through a process.”

He added: “For someone to come along and put up a monstrosity of a bonfire, with all the dangers around it — the toxic fumes, the disruption to the residents... this council has no process whatsoever. [It is] absolutely crazy.”

The motion was not debated by councillors yesterday, but DUP members previously dismissed the plan’s suggestions and said they instead supported community engagement, self-regulation and the encouragement of good practice.

“We recognise there is a different dynamic within the nationalist community whereby nationalist/republican parties wish to bring August anti-internment bonfires to an end. However, they should not involve July bonfires in that,” the council’s DUP group explained in a statement.

“We consider that the procedures proposed in this Sinn Fein motion are unrealistic and are designed to increase tensions around bonfires for political purposes.

“We have seen already this year that statutory bodies have resisted being inappropriately manipulated for political purposes by nationalist politicians in this respect.”