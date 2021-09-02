| 15.2°C Dublin

Sinn Féin wants raft of restrictions for bonfires on Belfast council land just like teddy bear’s picnic

But DUP warns ‘unrealistic’ proposals will only increase community tensions

An Irish flag burning on the Tigers Bay Eleventh Night bonfire in Belfast

Andrew Madden

Sinn Fein has formally tabled a motion before Belfast City Council that could see all bonfires on council land having to go through a strict application process before they can proceed.

If agreed by the council’s strategic policy and resources committee later this month, the motion — which has been branded “unrealistic” by the DUP — would stipulate that these applications must include details of public liability insurance and a risk assessment agreed by the PSNI, fire service and council.

The motion, tabled by Ciaran Beattie, follows an incident in July in which a 17-year-old boy suffered burns to his face and body at a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in Ballysillan.

