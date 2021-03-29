Sinn Féin under pressure to explain why Facebook accounts have been managed from Germany and Serbia

Sinn Féin is under pressure to explain why the party’s Facebook account has been managed by people in Serbia and Germany.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s account along with those of several senior TDs have also been managed by people outside the island of Ireland, according to political transparency information on Facebook.

Facebook Ad Library data shows Sinn Féin’s main account has been managed by people in Ireland, the UK, Germany and Serbia. Meanwhile, Ms McDonald’s account has been operated by people based in Ireland, the UK and Germany.

Read More

Other Sinn Féin members whose accounts have been managed from Germany include Eoin O Broin, Pearse Doherty, David Cullinane, Martin Kenny, Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Matt Carthy and Donnachadh O Laoghaire among many others.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins said Sinn Féin has “serious questions” to answer about why their social media accounts are being managed by people outside the island of Ireland.

“The main Sinn Féin Ireland page is managed by numerous administrators including two based in Serbia and one in Germany. Data from Sinn Féin’s Facebook ad library shows 26 out of 37 of its Dáil representatives have a German-based Facebook administrator,” Mr Cummins said.

“Why is it necessary that party leader Deputy Mary Lou McDonald has a Facebook account which is also managed in Germany? Why is the page of Northern leader, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill overseen by someone in Serbia?” he added.

“The party must also outline how these services are paid for. As they are outside the State, it is impossible for a regulatory body in Ireland to monitor this aspect of their digital operation, both from the perspective of the direct advertising media spend and any associated fees.

“Two key questions are how long have these connections with Serbia and Germany been in place and has this spend has been declared in Sinn Féin’s Exchequer and/or Election returns? If not, this represents a potentially very significant breach. It also begs the question of where the funding comes from to sustain this operation?

“The party’s attempts to fundraise outside of the State and take out expensive adverts to further its political cause have already been exposed and this latest revelation raises a number of questions that the party must now answer.

“The Irish public deserves to know why the party’s Facebook pages are being controlled by forces outside of the State and what relationship does Sinn Féin, its candidates, or its officials have with Germany or Serbia?.”

Sinn Féin has not responded to requests for comment.

Read More

Online Editors