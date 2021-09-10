Sinn Féin to table Dáil no-confidence motion in Simon Coveney

Sinn Féin is set to table a motion of no-confidence in the Dáil against the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The party has sighted the planned appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone to the UN Special Envoy role as the reason for the move – claiming the process was not transparent.

The party has said the appointment procedures did not meet the standards expected of government and smacked of cronyism.

The motion states that Mr Coveney did not explain the appointment adequately and that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has failed to sanction the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said his party’s motion, which will be heard next week, is necessary to “restore confidence” in the Government.

He accused Minister Coveney of an “indefensible” act of cronyism and said this way of governing is what has lead to the failures in housing and health.

He said his party had no choice but to bring forward the motion and he hopes his fellow Dáil TDs will back it.

It comes as Fianna Fáil members are starting the second day of their party’s “think-in” at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan today.

The motion of no confidence is likely to spark discussion at the conference, while Fianna Fáil TDs will be expected to support their Government partners in the vote.

The controversy over the failed Zappone appointment as UN Special Envoy for Freedom of Opinion and Expression has been rumbling since July.

Speaking earlier this week, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay South Jim O’Callaghan accused senior Fine Gael Ministers, including Simon Coveney, of showing “disrespect” to the Taoiseach and the Green Party by not informing their Government partners about the planned appointment.

Deputy O’Callaghan added that he doesn’t believe “sacking” senior Minister should always be the first port of call when they show “sloppiness”.