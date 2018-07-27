Sinn Fein to select presidential candidate on September 16th

Sinn Fein will select a presidential candidate at a special meeting of the party's Ard Comhairle on September 16.

David Cullinane, who chaired the party's committee established to outline a nomination process, said the party were in the contest to win it.

He rejected suggestions that the party were nominating just six weeks out from the expected election date in a bid to avoid prolonged media scrutiny of their candidate.

Sinn Fein councillors will be allowed to facilitate the nomination of councillors at local authority level by abstaining but will not be free to endorse another candidate.

Amid speculation that the party is keen to facilitate a female candidate Mr Cullinane said there was no gender intervention but any of the party's regional branches who nominate more the one person to be considered by the Ard Comhairle must nominate a woman.

