Sinn Féin will lobby all TDs to seek support for its Dáil motion to extend the eviction ban until next January.

The Dáil vote will be held next Tuesday, March 21.

Government backbenchers have previously expressed concerns to Independent.ie that because the motion is not legally binding and will not overturn the eviction ban, there is little point in voting against the Government.

Mr Ó Broin said it “makes no difference” if an opposition party brings a motion or a bill before the Oireachtas and “what matters” is how TDs vote.

He said he passed a law two years ago with “unanimous support” in the Dáil but it has been “blocked” by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party TDs from progressing at Committee Stage.

“Not a single opposition bill that has passed through the Dáil in the last four or five years has even got to the floor of Committee,” Mr Ó Broin said.

“So it is simply not the case that a bill would be any more effective on putting pressure on Government, what matters is votes.”

The Dublin Mid-West TD said Sinn Féin will speak to as many TDs as possible, including those from Government parties and the Independents, to seek support.

“Once we publish the motion today, it’s our intention to speak to everybody we can to try and get them to support it.

“For me, this is such a serious issue, I don’t care about anybody’s political background, to support this.”

He said the quickest way to extend the ban is for Government to bring legislation before the end of the month.

The Sinn Féin motion says the eviction ban must be extended until January 31 of next year and the Tenant-in-Situ scheme much be expanded to social and affordable cost rental renters.

Emergency powers must be used to bring empty buildings into use and the “biggest social and affordable housing programme in the history of the State” must be put in place.