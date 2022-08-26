Sinn Féin has warned Meath-West TD Johnny Guirke that any further lapses with the registration of his rental properties “will result in disciplinary action from the party”.

The Irish Independent reported this morning how Mr Guirke’s rental property in Co Galway was not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Mr Guirke said the house in Cois na hAbhainn was previously registered but the letting agent handling the rental had not renewed it.

Three other rental properties owned by Mr Guirke in Co Longford and Co Meath are registered with the RTB.

In a statement, Sinn Féin said: “All rental properties should be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board - no ifs, buts or maybes.

“It isn’t acceptable that a rental property was not registered, even for a short period.

“Johnny has accepted he made an error in relation to a rental property when its RTB registration lapsed which was being managed by a local agent. He rectified the situation when it came to light. The property was properly listed in the members’ interests register.

“The party has formally spoken with Johnny and made it clear to him that the situation with regard to the rental property not being registered properly with the RTB was unacceptable and that any further lapses would result in disciplinary action from the party."

Mr Guirke said this property was managed by a letting agency that had taken on responsibility for registration with the RTB.

“This property was initially registered. However, it has come to my attention that this registration lapsed due to an error on behalf of the letting agent,” he said.

“As soon as I became aware of this, I immediately rectified this and the property is registered again with the RTB.

“I take my responsibilities very seriously and regret that this error occurred.”

Landlords who do not register a tenancy can be fined up to €4,000 and face imprisonment of up to six months on conviction after new laws were introduced last April.

Mr Guirke has two three-bedroom houses in the Abhainn Glas estate in Edgeworthstown that are owned by his company, Moylagh Construction, and a four-bedroom house in Cluain Loinn in Oldcastle.

All three are registered with the RTB.

“I own four rental properties, which I have always declared in full with SIPO [Standards In Public Office Commission],” Mr Guirke said.

“I manage three of these properties directly.”

It comes after Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy, who stepped down as junior minister on Wednesday after coming under intense scrutiny for not including several properties in his Oireachtas declaration of interests, also failed to register one of his rental properties with the RTB.

An apartment he owns above Ballynacargy post office in Co Westmeath has been rented out since last November, but Mr Troy admitted it had not been listed as a rental with the RTB up until last week.

He said the rental was being handled by a letting agent, and after making enquiries following queries from journalists about his property interests, he learned it had not been fully registered.

The Longford-Westmeath TD said he addressed the anomaly “immediately” and it had now been registered. He also paid a fee of €90 for registering nine months late.

All tenancies that fall within the remit of the RTB are required to be registered within one month of a tenancy beginning.

Landlords must register a tenancy every year, even when the tenant has been living in a property continuously for a number of years.

Applications can be done online or by regular mail.

A spokesperson for the RTB said applications sent in by post often “take some time” to be added to the register.

The basic fee for registering a private rented property is €40 a year, with a late fee of €10 applied for each month the registration is late.