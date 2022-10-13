Sinn Féin TD says people claiming emergency welfare benefits they do not need

A Sinn Féin TD has said people are claiming welfare benefits they do not need after the Government expanded an emergency support scheme due to the cost of living crisis.

Speaking in the Dáil, Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú said people are coming into his office seeking assistance in accessing welfare payments who he believed were not deserving of the Government support.

Mr Ó Murchú said the Government’s advertising campaign around the expansion of the Additional Needs Payment scheme, which provides funding for household bills to people in severe financial difficulty, has had a “considerable impact”.

“We have dealt with a considerable amount of people who have been putting in absolutely genuine claims,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

“I will be honest, occasionally you do come across people that you’re fairly sure should not be making these claims. We generally try to deal with them at our office in order that they do not clog up the social protection offices,” he added.

Mr Mr Ó Murchú said there is a “considerable back log” in accessing the funding due to the pressure being put on community welfare staff due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said there has been a 60pc increase in people seeking Additional Needs Payments in the last year as inflation hit record levels. Ms Humphreys said she received budget funding to hire 289 new staff with 80 of these for community welfare offices.

“We want people to have access to this money but we want to put checks in place, which the Deputy can understand, because not every application will qualify,” Ms Humphreys said.

“We have made a number of changes to try to simplify the process and make it easier for people to access the Additional Needs Payment and we have the national helpline phone number.

“We also developed the new income guidelines aligned with those for the working family payment, which we put up on our website, while still ensuring that the local community welfare office has discretion,” she added.

Ms Humphreys said her department has approved more than 66,000 applications for the Additional Needs Benefit up to the end of September.

“That is a 60pc increase on the same period last year. There is a massive increase by any yardstick. In fairness, the community welfare officers throughout the country are doing a great job to help people and we all know that. They help people out when they need it,” she added.