Sinn Féin TD says National Lottery is ‘taking the p***’ in amount of money used to top-up prizes from unclaimed winnings

A Sinn Féin TD has said the National Lottery is “taking the p***” in the amount of money it uses to increase winnings from unclaimed prizes.

Matt Carthy made the claim to Lottery chief Andrew Algeo during a hearing of the powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The TD was trying to understand how the National Lottery divides out its sales revenue.

He gave an anecdote from his childhood, when he used to get 10 punt from his relatives, who would tell him to “make sure to get something for your little brother”.

The TD said he would make sure to allocate one punt to his brother.

A report published earlier this year found only 2pc of unclaimed prize money was used to be put back into prizes, with the 98pc used on “incremental marketing”.

He said the National Lottery gives very little money to top up prizes and makes “10 year old me look very generous”.

“In fairness, you’re taking the p***, really, in terms of what you’re giving towards top up prizes. You are going to the absolutely bare minimum, isn’t that fair to say?”

“We strictly comply and it is a very important decision for PLI as to how it is to optimally promote the National Lottery,” said Mr Algeo.

“And we take it very seriously that we do it in a way that sustains the National Lottery as best we can.”

Mr Algeo said out of every €10 spent on the National Lottery, €5.60 goes to prizes, €2.80 to good causes and €0.60 is commission for the retailers and €1 to the operator.

Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) decides how unclaimed prize money, which becomes promotional money, is allocated to top up prizes and marketing.

Some of the money must be used to top up prizes.

A report from the Comptroller and Auditor General earlier this year found the overwhelming majority of unclaimed National Lottery prizes in the past seven years has been spent on advertising and promoting its games.

More than €124m worth of prizes have gone unclaimed since 2015 until the end of 2021, the report found, an average of €17.7m every year.

“Of this, 98pc (or €122 million) has been spent on incremental marketing with the remaining 2pc (under €2 million) spent on top-up prizes,” the report stated.

When contacted by Independent.ie, Mr Carthy stood by his comments.

"I said what I said and I think it would be the reaction most people would have in respect of the

miniscule amount in the unclaimed prize fund that is actually allocated to top up prizes,” he said.