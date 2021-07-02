Sinn Féin TD refuses to support Mary Lou McDonald’s condemnation of garda killers

A Sinn Féin TD has refused to support Mary Lou McDonald’s condemnation of the Provisional IRA members who murdered Garda Detective Jerry McCabe.

The Sinn Féin leader finally condemned the IRA murderers who shot Det McCabe 25 years ago during an interview on Virgin Media’s The Big Interview.

Ms McDonald said she “absolutely” condemns the Provisional IRA killers who carried out the brutal attack on the Garda during an attempted robbery on a post office in Limerick.

However, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has refused to support his party leader’s stance.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp FM, Mr Browne said: “I wouldn’t go as far as condemn because that is a hard word to put out there.”

“It was an action that wasn’t supported by the Provisional movement at the time and they made that clear and they made their apologies down through the years,” he added

During an interview on Virgin Media, Ms McDonald was asked about Garda McCabe’s wife Ann’s request for Sinn Féin to condemn the IRA men who murdered her husband.

“I think the least Ann McCabe or any victim of the conflict deserves is for political leaders like me to stand in solidarity with them. I condemn, absolutely, the taking of that man’s life, his murder,” she said.

When asked directly by host Collette Fitzpatrick if she would condemn the IRA men who carried out the murder, the Sinn Féin leader said: “Yes, I condemn [his killers]. Absolutely.”

“We have consistently said there is no justification for what happened, absolutely no justification whatsoever” she added.

On June 7, 1996 in Adare, Co. Limerick, a Provisional IRA gang travelling in a jeep rammed a Garda car carrying Det McCabe and his colleague Det Ben O'Sullivan.

Two IRA men jumped out of the jeep and fired 15 rounds from AK-47s at the two garadí. Det McCabe was killed and Det O’Sullivan was seriously injured.

Kevin Walsh, Pearse McAuley, Jeremiah Sheehy and Michael O’Neill served prison sentences after pleading guilty to Det Gda McCabe’s manslaughter while on trial for his murder in 1999. Two members of the gang are still on the run.

Pearse McAuley was collected after serving his prison sentence by former Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris.