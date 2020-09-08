Sinn Féin TD launches angry off camera verbal attack on Mattie McGrath

A SINN Féin TD launched an angry off camera verbal attack on Independent TD Mattie McGrath as politicians waited to vote in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Sinn Féin whip Pádraig MacLochlainn, a TD for Donegal, lambasted the Tipperary politician as TDs were waiting to vote, repeatedly accusing him of being “completely dishonest”.

“You’re the most dishonest TD I’ve ever seen in all my nine years in here,” a visibly angry Mr MacLochlainn said as he pointed at Mr McGrath.

The exchange was not picked up by the Dáil television monitor or microphones in the chamber as a vote had been called, but it was witnessed by journalists on the Press Gallery.

The incident followed a heated row over whether the Dáil can avoid a return to the Convention Centre for future sittings.

The use of the venue on Dublin’s North Wall Quay has become increasingly controversial among TDs. The estimated cost of €25,000-a-day has prompted some to question sustainability of the arrangement, which is in place to comply with social distancing rules.

At a restricted sitting of the Dáil in Leinster House on Tuesday, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy called for “workable solution” to end the Convention Centre sittings. He pointed out that the Government had approved guidelines to allow more people to sit in the Dáil bar than in the chamber and objected to this Thursday's sitting in the Convention Centre.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the issue was that votes with all 160 TDs cannot take place safely in Leinster House under public health guidelines.

However, Mr McGrath was incensed by Sinn Féin’s intervention, claiming the party had failed to support his proposal to end the Convention Centre sittings at the most-recent meeting of the Dáil business committee.

A series of heated exchanges followed before a vote was called on whether to proceed with Thursday’s Dáil sitting in the quayside venue or reconsider a proposal to return to Leinster House full-time.

It was at this point that Mr MacLochlainn approached Mr McGrath and shouted repeatedly: “What proposal have you put to address public health concerns? What proposal have you put to address public health concerns?”

Mr MacLochlainn told Mr McGrath that his “strategy is to be dishonest every week” and concluded: “You’re the most dishonest TD I’ve ever seen in all my nine years in here,” he said.

“Completely dishonest.”

Mr McGrath told Independent.ie afterwards: “I objected week in, week out and then last week it came for a vote and I proposed that we come back [to Leinster House] and I got no seconder. It is gross hypocrisy from Sinn Féin

“I value my integrity and my honesty with my life, I won't be lied about and the crass hypocrisy that they go on with. Why come over shouting down to me that utter diatribe.

"Records of the meeting would show that I have consistently opposed this. The medical advice is that with one-metre distancing we could come back. It is total bullying and intimidation, that's what it is.”

