Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh dyes hair pink for charity

SINN Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh has startled TDs by sporting a shocking pink hair colour.

“The more I wash it, the brighter it becomes,” said the Dublin South Central TD at Leinster House.

He was inspired to make the change by his daughter Eadaoin, he said, on behalf of the Laura Lynn children’s cancer charity.

Eadaoin herself cut off her own hair and donated it for the making of wigs for children who have suffered alopecia through oncology treatment.

The initiative is called "Locks for Love."

Asked if he realised it was “Imperial pink” – the colour once used on British maps and globes to colour those countries and territories claimed by the British Empire, Mr Ó Snodaigh said: “Nobody has raised that with me yet.”