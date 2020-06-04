Sinn Féin TD admits he broke Covid-19 restrictions to attend party supporter's funeral

A Sinn Féin TD has admitted he broke Covid-19 restrictions to attend a party supporter’s funeral.

Kerry TD Pa Daly travelled over 60km from Tralee to Ballydavid to attend a Sinn Fein activist’s funeral.

Mr Daly attended the funeral of Seán Máirtín Bácéir last Friday despite the ceremony taking place beyond the 5km limit for non-essential travel under social distancing limits.

The rules are aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The Kerry’s Eye newspaper reported that Mr Dally attended the funeral with former TD Martin Ferris and both men carried Mr Bácéir’s coffin.

The Government’s pandemic rules insist that only close family members can attend funerals.

Hundreds of families across the country have been left heartbroken by the guidelines on funerals which only allow ten family members attend.

In a statement to Radio Kerry Mr Daly said: "I can confirm that I did attend the funeral of Seán Mairtín Bácéir in West Kerry last Friday and I can confirm that I did help carry his coffin from the hearse inside the gate of the graveyard. I did this out of respect for Sean Mairtín & his family."

Online Editors