Sinn Féin tables motion of no-confidence in Leo Varadkar amid IMO 'pay leak' controversy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD during a media update following a meeting of the Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19 at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin has tabled a motion of no-confidence in the Tánaiste Leo Vardakar over his decision to leak an unpublished GP contract to his friend.

The motion, which will be debated in the Dáil next Tuesday, will drag the leaking controversy into a second week.

Mr Varadkar face a Dáil grilling for two hours this week after it emerged he leaked a confidential document to his GP friend Maithiu O Tuathail.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste Leo Vardakar, which will be debated during our Private Members time on Tuesday.”

“We took the decision due to the seriousness of this situation and the fact that the Tánaiste has faced no sanction nor has he given a credible account for his actions in providing confidential information to a friend.

Read More

“This motion will allow the Dáil to say to the people that no one is above being held to account and that there are consequences when you act as Leo Vardakar has done.

“We will be setting out very clearly that doing favours or giving preferential treatment to a circle of insiders is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” he added.

Mr Varadkar leaked an unpublished copy of a GP contract agreed by the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Mr O Tuathail who was then president of a rival doctors union the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP)

In a statement, the Tánaiste's spokesperson said Mr Varadkar “dealt with all the issues” relating to the controversy in the Dail.

“This motion clearly shows that Sinn Fein isn’t interested in what actually happened. They’re only interested in political mudslinging, attacking the Irish government at a time of national crisis and diverting attention from the unanswered questions about their receipt of public money in the North,” the spokesperson added.

More to follow...

Read More

Online Editors