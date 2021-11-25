Sinn Féin should be stopped from wearing ‘mica 100pc redress’ masks in Dáil, Fianna Fáil parliamentary party told

Sinn Féin TDs should be stopped from wearing masks which say ‘mica 100pc redress’ in the Dáil, a Minister told Fianna Fáil TDs and senators.

Minister of State Niall Collins raised concerns that branded items should not be worn in Leinster House and in the Dáil chamber.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn posted photos on social media of him wearing the ‘mica 100pc redress’ mask in the Dáil during leaders questions.

“The Taoiseach and the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath are directly across from me and I am reminding them to do what’s right by our families,” he tweeted.

The Taoiseach and the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath are directly across from me and I am reminding them to do what’s right by our families. #100PercentRedress #micaredress pic.twitter.com/1IAT7RxcPO — Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD (@PadraigMacL) November 24, 2021

Sources told Independent.ie this evening that Minister Collins said that told a private parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night that Sinn Féin TDs should not be wearing the masks in the Dáil.

The meeting also heard several TDs criticise Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan as he has not yet come to meet the party.

The Taoiseach announced earlier this month that Mr Ryan had agreed to attend a meeting in the coming weeks and address their concerns from backbench TDs.

This evening, one source said that TDs and senators are “suspicious” of Mr Ryan’s policies on roads.

It is understood that TD Éamon Ó Cúiv raised the lack of progress on road and public transport projects.

The Taoiseach also told the meeting that he had a call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night about Brexit and told the meeting that he stressed the need for negotiation to find the best way forward in issues around the Northern Ireland protocol.

Minister for Education Norma Foley also told the meeting that student teachers will be paid for any work that they do outside of normal college placements as part of Government’s bid to tackle the substitution crisis in schools.



