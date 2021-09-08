Sinn Féin select new Foyle MLAs to replace outgoing Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan

A Sinn Féin convention in Derry on Wednesday has selected two new MLAs to represent the Foyle constituency.

Padraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson will replace outgoing MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan, who previously announced they will step down from the Stormont Assembly on September 13.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said the pair will bring “a great deal of experience and enthusiasm”.

Read More

Mr Delargy is a 25-year-old member of the party in Derry, while Ms Ferguson is from Strabane and has been a community development worker for over 20 years.

In May, outgoing MLAs Anderson and Mullan both said they would not be contesting the next Stormont election.

The decision followed an internal Sinn Féin party review in the Derry constituency.

The family of Ms Anderson criticised the party following her decision to stand down and had previously accused Sinn Féin of “publicly humiliating” her.

Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan are set to take on internal roles within Sinn Féin, with Mr Doherty thanking them for “all the hard work they have done”.

The new MLAs selected by Sinn Féin will sit in the Assembly when the new term begins next week.

“I would like to congratulate Padraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson tonight on their selection as the newest MLAs to represent Sinn Féin and Derry in the Assembly, subject to approval by the Ard Chomhairle,” added Mr Doherty.

“Padraig and Ciara will both bring a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to our Assembly team at such a crucial time for politics across the island of Ireland and a new era for Sinn Féin in Derry.”