Sinn Féin seeks to scrap Budget concrete block levy with Dáil motion next week

Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week to scrap the government’s concrete block levy plans, the party’s spokesperson on housing, Eoin Ó Broin, has said.

The party will seek to scrap the levy of 10pc on concrete blocks announced by the government in Tuesday’s Budget, which was criticised by government backbenchers this week.

Deputy Ó Broin said the plan was “flawed and risked making the housing crisis even worse”.

“The scheme is badly designed and will mean that people living in homes with defects as well as first time buyers will see their house prices soar. The Society of Chartered Surveyors have warned that this scheme could see an eye-watering €4,000 added to the price of a house,” he said.

"It is totally unacceptable that these homeowners and buyers should be expected to foot the bill for the concrete blocks scandal. This is hitting ordinary people’s pockets, at a time when they are already struggling with sky high housing costs due to this government’s failure to tackle the growing housing crisis,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

Mr Ó Broin said the Sinn Féin motion will call on the government to “hold those actually responsible for housing defects to account”.

The levy is supposed to offset the multibillion cost of the redress scheme for homeowners whose properties are crumbling due to mica in their blocks.

Sinn Féin is calling for a defects levy that instead focuses on the banks, the profits of big developers and those responsible for defects.

“I am urging all TDs to back our motion next week and stand with ordinary home owners and buyers to ensure that they are not subjected to the government’s deeply flawed and unfair scheme,” Mr Ó Broin said.