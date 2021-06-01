Sinn Féin says its secret Abú voter database costs just €482 a year to run

Sinn Féin’s secret voter database containing the personal details of millions of Irish citizens costs €482 a year to run, according to Eoin Ó Broin.

The party’s housing spokesperson recently pledged to provide an Oireachtas Committee with details of how much Sinn Féin’s Abú system costs to develop and run.

In correspondence to the Local Government Committee, the Sinn Féin TD said the development of the secret database was an “in-house project”.

“Therefore the costs of this project were internalised through the use of our existing staff and wages etc at our head office in Dublin,” Mr Ó Broin said.

“The only additional costs that are incurred are the hire and maintenance of the server. The hire and maintain costs of the server €482 per annum,” he added.

Sinn Féin’s Abu system has been stored on servers in Frankfurt, Germany, after it was moved from London after Brexit.

Fine Gael senator John Cummins said Mr Ó Broin’s response to the Committee is “not credible”.

“Sinn Féin wants us to believe a couple of internal staff built a secure custom-made system which is storing data belonging to 3.5million voters in this country from scratch,” the senator said.

“The vagueness of their reply raises more questions than answers and I certainly hope that a full investigation is carried out,” he added.

“Since the outset of this controversy, Sinn Féin has attempted to brush this matter under the carpet and have continually said there is nothing to see here.

“Their mantra that the Abú database is simply the electoral register does not stand up to scrutiny because there is no such thing as a single centralised register in this state; there are 31 individual registers across 31 local authorities,” Mr Cummins said.

Fine Gael has called on Sinn Féin not to use the Abú system during the Dublin Bay South by-election while the Data Protection Commissioner is carrying out an audit of all parties.

“Sinn Féin has refused to give that commitment and we are calling on other parties contesting the bye-election to support our call,” Mr Cummins said.